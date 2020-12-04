Cedar Hill trounces Midway, 58-7, in finale

CEDAR HILL — That “District of Death” — and all its frightening combatants — lived up to its billing.
Eighth-ranked Cedar Hill had its way with Midway, coasting past the Panthers, 58-7, in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.
Midway closes out its season with a 2-7 record overall and a 2-5 mark in the rugged District 11-6A. Three of Midway’s district opponents are currently ranked near the top of the state rankings in 6A, as Duncanville is No. 2, Cedar Hill is at 8, and DeSoto is No. 11.
The Panthers will miss the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006.
Cedar Hill (7-1, 5-1) had it going from the outset. Tennessee-bound quarterback Kaidon Salter pushed the Longhorns to a brisk lead, as his 14-yard strike to Julian Austin in the back corner of the end zone with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter made it 14-0, Longhorns.
Salter salted the lead a bit more with a 4-yard bootleg run for a touchdown at the 8:30 mark of the second. Then Midway put together its best-looking drive of the first half, starting at its own 1-yard line and marching all the way to the Cedar Hill 9 before quarterback Garrett Childers was hit and fumbled, and the Longhorns recovered. That proved to be a gut punch, as Cedar Hill turned the takeaway into points, capping off the march with a 23-yard TD pass from the backup QB Cedric Harden to bring the count to 28-0 at the half.
The Longhorns kept up the stampede in the second half, as Harden scored on runs of 16 and 40 yards in the third quarter. Cedar Hill’s defense also put up some points when the Longhorns dropped Panthers running back Dominique Hill in the end zone for a safety.
Midway finally broke up the shutout with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter, when Childers found Zach Stewart on a 25-yard post pattern. Childers finished 14 of 29 passing for 191 yards in his final start of his high school career.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!