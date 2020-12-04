Cedar Hill trounces Midway, 58-7, in finale

CEDAR HILL — That “District of Death” — and all its frightening combatants — lived up to its billing.

Eighth-ranked Cedar Hill had its way with Midway, coasting past the Panthers, 58-7, in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.

Midway closes out its season with a 2-7 record overall and a 2-5 mark in the rugged District 11-6A. Three of Midway’s district opponents are currently ranked near the top of the state rankings in 6A, as Duncanville is No. 2, Cedar Hill is at 8, and DeSoto is No. 11.

The Panthers will miss the playoffs this year for the first time since 2006.

Cedar Hill (7-1, 5-1) had it going from the outset. Tennessee-bound quarterback Kaidon Salter pushed the Longhorns to a brisk lead, as his 14-yard strike to Julian Austin in the back corner of the end zone with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter made it 14-0, Longhorns.