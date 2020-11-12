 Skip to main content
Center nips Connally at the buzzer in bi-district, 31-30
BOSQUEVILLE 72, MARLIN 8

MADISONVILLE — The kick went through the uprights, but to the Connally Cadets it felt like it struck them right in the gut.

Center nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to edge Connally in a wild Class 4A Div. II bi-district clash at Mustang Stadium Thursday night.

Only moments earlier, Kavian Gaither had pushed the Cadets (6-4) into the lead with a short keeper, and Connally had a 30-28 lead with 1:25 to go. But Center (8-3) drove downfield to set up for the final field goal try.

It was that kind of back-and-forth game throughout, and Connally consistently made plays to seemingly hold the Roughriders at bay. Tre Wisner ran for a pair of touchdowns as Connally built a 17-14 halftime lead.

