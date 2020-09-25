Centerville 36, No. 7 Bremond 32

BREMOND — Centerville got a huge touchdown catch with less than three minutes to play to take the lead, then preserved the win with a fourth-down stand at midfield to upset the seventh-ranked Tigers of Bremond.

Centerville trailed 32-30 when it came up with the play of the game. On a 4th-and-12 from their own 16 with just over two minutes left, Brant Roberts tossed the ball out into the flat to Dillon Denman. The receiver had to jump to make the catch, then eluded the Bremond tackler before taking off on an 84-yard touchdown catch. That pushed Centerville to a 36-32 lead after the try for two failed.