Centex 2-way stars at Connally, McGregor, Mexia, La Vega are always ready to go

In McGregor, junior Chad Lorenz has already piled up 1,147 rushing yards in his first season as the Bulldogs’ primary ball carrier. He also starts at linebacker, where he gets his teammates lined up according to the defensive call. Lorenz has made 46 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery.

He rushed for 279 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in McGregor’s 58-57 victory over Troy a few weeks ago. But a defensive play saved the night for the two-way standout.

“I had two fumbles in the first and second quarter. I fumbled five yards away from the goal line in the fourth,” Lorenz said. “We turned around and they threw a little out route and me and Deondre Parker stopped (Troy running back Zach Hrbacek) to win the ball game.”

While it seems like fatigue would be the biggest obstacle for these two-way warriors, they say the opposite is true.

Connally coach Shane Anderson said Gaither is one that doesn’t have to play his way into shape. He has the motor to keep going the entire game from the first to last game of the season.

It’s the same for the Mexia players.