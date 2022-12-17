 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centex 25: Central Texas' top recruits in Class of 2023 and where they're headed

Temple's Mikal Harrison-Pilot plans to announce his college commitment at the Jan. 7 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He has listed his top five schools as California, TCU, Houston, Texas and Oklahoma.

 Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald

The Tribune-Herald's ranking of the top Central Texas football recruits in the Class of 2023, and where they're headed.

Player ; Pos ; Ht ; Wt ; School ; Status

1. Derion Gullette ; LB ; 6-2 ; 225 Teague ; Committed to Texas

2. Mikal Harrison-Pilot ; WR ; 6-1 ; 185 Temple ; Uncommitted

3. Jelani McDonald ATH 6-2 ; 190 Connally ; Committed to Oklahoma St.

4. Taurean York ; LB ; 6-0 ; 217 Temple ; Uncommitted

5. Jamarie Wiggins ; DB ; 6-2 ; 185 Connally ; Committed to Sam Houston St.

6. Javeon Wilcox ; DB ; 6-1 ; 185 Lake Belton ; Committed to TCU

7. Naeten Mitchell ; DB ; 5-11 ; 175 Temple ; Committed to New Mexico St.

8. Joe Gutshall ; DT ; 6-4 ; 260 Lorena ; Uncommitted

9. Zha'mauryon Lofton ; ATH ; 6-0 ; 180 Marlin ; Uncommitted

10. Garrett Morphis ; OL ; 6-5 ; 285 Midway ; Committed to Texas Tech

11. Tre Hafford ; S ; 6-0 ; 183 China Spring ; Uncommitted

12. Kolt Dieterich ; OL ; 6-5 ; 280 Riesel ; Committed to Sam Houston St.

13. Connor Crews ; QB ; 6-1 ; 220 Lake Belton ; Uncommitted

14. Easton Fulton ; OL ; 6-3 ; 320 Rosebud-Lott ; Committed to Sam Houston St.

15. Desmond Woodson ; QB ; 6-1 ; 170 Marlin ; Uncommitted

16. Zachary Erickson ; OL ; 6-3 ; 295 Belton ; Committed to Sam Houston St.

17. Canyon Massengale ; OL ; 6-4 ; 270 Whitney ; Uncommitted

18. Praiyer Jones ; DT ; 6-0 ; 290 Marlin ; Uncommitted

19. Adrian Melvin ; S ; 5-10 ; 180 Midway ; Uncommitted

20. Lorenzo Gonzalez ; OL ; 6-3 ; 330 La Vega ; Uncommitted

21. Dominque Hill ; RB ; 5-11 ; 190 Midway ; Uncommitted

22. Tristan Exline ; LB ; 6-1 ; 205 China Spring ; Uncommitted

23. Breck Chambers ; P ; 6-1 ; 180 Crawford ; Uncommitted

24. Stephon Nickerson ; WR ; 6-1 ; 171 La Vega ; Uncommitted

25. Deandra Sandles ; RB ; 6-0 ; 205 Mexia ; Uncommitted

— Compiled by Brice Cherry

