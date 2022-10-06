Centex 25: Central Texas' top recruits in Class of 2023 and where they're headed

The Tribune-Herald's ranking of the top Central Texas football recruits in the Class of 2023, and where they're headed.
Player ; Pos ; Ht ; Wt ; School ; Status
1. Derion Gullette ; LB ; 6-2 ; 225 Teague ; Committed to Texas
2. Mikal Harrison-Pilot ; WR ; 6-1 ; 185 Temple ; Uncommitted
3. Jelani McDonald ATH 6-2 ; 190 Connally ; Committed to Oklahoma St.
4. Taurean York ; LB ; 6-0 ; 217 Temple ; Committed to Baylor
5. Jamarie Wiggins ; DB ; 6-2 ; 185 Connally ; Committed to Sam Houston St.
6. Javeon Wilcox ; DB ; 6-1 ; 185 Lake Belton ; Committed to TCU
7. Naeten Mitchell ; DB ; 5-11 ; 175 Temple ; Committed to New Mexico St.
People are also reading…
8. Joe Gutshall ; DT ; 6-4 ; 260 Lorena ; Uncommitted
9. Zha'mauryon Lofton ; ATH ; 6-0 ; 180 Marlin ; Uncommitted
10. Garrett Morphis ; OL ; 6-5 ; 285 Midway ; Committed to Texas Tech
11. Tre Hafford ; S ; 6-0 ; 183 China Spring ; Uncommitted
12. Kolt Dieterich ; OL ; 6-5 ; 280 Riesel ; Committed to Sam Houston St.
13. Connor Crews ; QB ; 6-1 ; 220 Lake Belton ; Uncommitted
14. Easton Fulton ; OL ; 6-3 ; 320 Rosebud-Lott ; Committed to Sam Houston St.
15. Desmond Woodson ; QB ; 6-1 ; 170 Marlin ; Uncommitted
16. Zachary Erickson ; OL ; 6-3 ; 295 Belton ; Uncommitted
17. Canyon Massengale ; OL ; 6-4 ; 270 Whitney ; Uncommitted
18. Praiyer Jones ; DT ; 6-0 ; 290 Marlin ; Uncommitted
19. Adrian Melvin ; S ; 5-10 ; 180 Midway ; Uncommitted
20. Lorenzo Gonzalez ; OL ; 6-3 ; 330 La Vega ; Uncommitted
21. Dominque Hill ; RB ; 5-11 ; 190 Midway ; Uncommitted
22. Tristan Exline ; LB ; 6-1 ; 205 China Spring ; Uncommitted
23. Breck Chambers ; P ; 6-1 ; 180 Crawford ; Uncommitted
24. Stephon Nickerson ; WR ; 6-1 ; 171 La Vega ; Uncommitted
25. Deandra Sandles ; RB ; 6-0 ; 205 Mexia ; Uncommitted
— Compiled by Brice Cherry