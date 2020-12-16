Centex 25 for 2021

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of 2021.
Pos Player Ht Wt School Status
1. LB D’Marion Alexander 6-5 215 China Spring Signed with Kansas
2. LB Roddrell Freeman 6-0 205 Mart Uncommitted
3. DB Kavian Gaither 5-11 175 Connally Signed with Sam Houston St.
4. RB Zach Hrbacek 5-8 175 Troy Signed with Sam Houston St.
5. RB Jar’Quae Walton 5-9 175 La Vega Signed with Abilene Christian
6. RB Eli Cummings 5-9 180 Reicher Signed with Idaho
7. QB Tyler Webb 6-3 201 Connally Signed with Idaho
8. QB Ara Rauls 5-10 165 La Vega Signed with Northwestern St.
9. OL Robert Allen 6-3 300 La Vega Signed with Texas Southern
10. ATH Jordan Rogers 5-10 180 La Vega Committed to Pittsburg (Kan.) St.
11. OL Declan McCabe 6-4 225 Midway Signed with Montana
12. RB Emmanuel Abdallah 5-8 180 China Spring Uncommitted
13. DT Torii Pullen 6-0 255 Connally Uncommitted
14. RB Jarrell Wiley 5-10 187 Mexia Signed with Incarnate Word
15. CB Anthony Burns 5-11 170 La Vega Signed with Northwestern St.
16. WR A.J. McDuffy 5-11 175 Temple Signed with Texas Southern
17. WR Za’korien Spikes 5-11 160 Cameron Yoe Uncommitted
18. OL Cody Coffman 6-0 280 Connally Signed with UMHB
19. OL Thomas Bowman 6-2 285 Belton Uncommitted
20. S Le’Marion Miller 6-2 215 Mexia Uncommitted
21. WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate 6-2 180 La Vega Signed with Texas Southern
22. OL Damion Brown 6-0 315 La Vega Uncommitted
23. QB Humberto Arizmendi 6-1 185 Temple Uncommitted
24. DB Javon Iglehart 6-1 185 La Vega Uncommitted
25. WR Zach Stewart 6-0 175 Midway Uncommitted
— Compiled by Brice Cherry
