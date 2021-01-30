 Skip to main content
Centex 25 for 2021
La Vega fall football (copy) (copy)

La Vega offensive lineman Robert Allen (right) already signed with Texas Southern back in November, and teammates (from left) Andrew Brown and Damion Brown should join Allen as college signees this week.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of 2021.

Pos Player Ht Wt School Status

1. LB D’Marion Alexander 6-5 215 China Spring Signed with Kansas

2. LB Roddrell Freeman 6-0 205 Mart Uncommitted

3. DB Kavian Gaither 5-11 175 Connally Signed with Sam Houston St.

4. RB Zach Hrbacek 5-8 175 Troy Signed with Sam Houston St.

5. RB Jar’Quae Walton 5-9 175 La Vega Signed with Abilene Christian

6. RB Eli Cummings 5-9 180 Reicher Signed with Idaho

7. QB Tyler Webb 6-3 201 Connally Signed with Idaho

8. QB Ara Rauls 5-10 165 La Vega Signed with Northwestern St.

9. OL Robert Allen 6-3 300 La Vega Signed with Texas Southern

10. ATH Jordan Rogers 5-10 180 La Vega Committed to Pittsburg (Kan.) St.

11. OL Declan McCabe 6-4 225 Midway Signed with Montana

12. RB Emmanuel Abdallah 5-8 180 China Spring Uncommitted

13. DT Torii Pullen 6-0 255 Connally Uncommitted

14. RB Jarrell Wiley 5-10 187 Mexia Signed with Incarnate Word

15. CB Anthony Burns 5-11 170 La Vega Signed with Northwestern St.

16. WR A.J. McDuffy 5-11 175 Temple Signed with Texas Southern

17. WR Za’korien Spikes 5-11 160 Cameron Yoe Uncommitted

18. OL Cody Coffman 6-0 280 Connally Signed with UMHB

19. OL Thomas Bowman 6-2 285 Belton Committed to Southern Arkansas

20. S Le’Marion Miller 6-2 215 Mexia Uncommitted

21. WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate 6-2 180 La Vega Signed with Texas Southern

22. OL Damion Brown 6-0 315 La Vega Committed to McMurry

23. QB Humberto Arizmendi 6-1 185 Temple Committed to Iowa Wesleyan

24. DB Javon Iglehart 6-1 185 La Vega Uncommitted

25. WR Zach Stewart 6-0 175 Midway Uncommitted

