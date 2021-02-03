 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centex 25: Top high school football recruits for 2021
0 comments

Centex 25: Top high school football recruits for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
020421-wac-spt-lavega=signing-jl9.JPG

La Vega’s Jordan Rogers signs to play football for Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of — 2021.

Pos Player — Ht, Wt School Status

1. LB D’Marion Alexander — 6-5, 215 — China Spring — Signed with Kansas

2. LB Roddrell Freeman — 6-0, 205 — Mart — Uncommitted

3. DB Kavian Gaither — 5-11, 175 — Connally — Signed with Sam Houston St.

4. RB Zach Hrbacek — 5-8, 175 — Troy — Signed with Sam Houston St.

5. RB Jar’Quae Walton — 5-9, 175 — La Vega — Signed with Abilene Christian

6. RB Eli Cummings — 5-9, 180 — Reicher — Signed with Idaho

7. QB Tyler Webb — 6-3, 201 — Connally — Signed with Idaho

8. QB Ara Rauls — 5-10, 165 — La Vega — Signed with Northwestern St.

9. OL Robert Allen — 6-3, 300 — La Vega — Signed with Texas Southern

10. ATH Jordan Rogers — 5-10, 180 — La Vega — Signed with Pittsburg (Kan.) St.

11. OL Declan McCabe — 6-4, 225 — Midway — Signed with Montana

12. RB Emmanuel Abdallah — 5-8, 180 — China Spring — Uncommitted

13. DT Torii Pullen — 6-0, 255 — Connally — Signed with Hardin-Simmons

14. RB Jarrell Wiley — 5-10, 187 — Mexia — Signed with Incarnate Word

15. CB Anthony Burns — 5-11, 170 — La Vega — Signed with Northwestern St.

16. WR A.J. McDuffy — 5-11, 175 — Temple — Signed with Texas Southern

17. WR Za’korien Spikes — 5-11, 160 — Cameron Yoe — Uncommitted

18. OL Cody Coffman — 6-0, 280 — Connally — Signed with UMHB

19. OL Thomas Bowman — 6-2, 285 — Belton — Signed with Southern Arkansas

20. S Le’Marion Miller — 6-2, 215 — Mexia — Signed with A&M-Commerce

21. WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate — 6-2, 180 — La Vega — Signed with Texas Southern

22. OL Damion Brown — 6-0, 315 — La Vega — Signed with McMurry

23. QB Humberto Arizmendi — 6-1, 185 — Temple — Signed with Iowa Wesleyan

24. DB Javon Iglehart — 6-1, 185 — La Vega — Signed with Pittsburg (Kan.) State

25. WR Zach Stewart — 6-0, 175 — Midway — Uncommitted

Photo gallery: National Signing Day, Feb. 3, 2021

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sportspersons of the Year — Remembering those we lost in Central Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert