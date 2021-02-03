Centex 25: Top high school football recruits for 2021

A ranking of the area’s top high school football recruits in the Class of — 2021.
Pos Player — Ht, Wt — School — Status
1. LB D’Marion Alexander — 6-5, 215 — China Spring — Signed with Kansas
2. LB Roddrell Freeman — 6-0, 205 — Mart — Uncommitted
3. DB Kavian Gaither — 5-11, 175 — Connally — Signed with Sam Houston St.
4. RB Zach Hrbacek — 5-8, 175 — Troy — Signed with Sam Houston St.
5. RB Jar’Quae Walton — 5-9, 175 — La Vega — Signed with Abilene Christian
6. RB Eli Cummings — 5-9, 180 — Reicher — Signed with Idaho
7. QB Tyler Webb — 6-3, 201 — Connally — Signed with Idaho
8. QB Ara Rauls — 5-10, 165 — La Vega — Signed with Northwestern St.
9. OL Robert Allen — 6-3, 300 — La Vega — Signed with Texas Southern
10. ATH Jordan Rogers — 5-10, 180 — La Vega — Signed with Pittsburg (Kan.) St.
11. OL Declan McCabe — 6-4, 225 — Midway — Signed with Montana
12. RB Emmanuel Abdallah — 5-8, 180 — China Spring — Uncommitted
13. DT Torii Pullen — 6-0, 255 — Connally — Signed with Hardin-Simmons
14. RB Jarrell Wiley — 5-10, 187 — Mexia — Signed with Incarnate Word
15. CB Anthony Burns — 5-11, 170 — La Vega — Signed with Northwestern St.
16. WR A.J. McDuffy — 5-11, 175 — Temple — Signed with Texas Southern
17. WR Za’korien Spikes — 5-11, 160 — Cameron Yoe — Uncommitted
18. OL Cody Coffman — 6-0, 280 — Connally — Signed with UMHB
19. OL Thomas Bowman — 6-2, 285 — Belton — Signed with Southern Arkansas
20. S Le’Marion Miller — 6-2, 215 — Mexia — Signed with A&M-Commerce
21. WR Sol’Dreveon Degrate — 6-2, 180 — La Vega — Signed with Texas Southern
22. OL Damion Brown — 6-0, 315 — La Vega — Signed with McMurry
23. QB Humberto Arizmendi — 6-1, 185 — Temple — Signed with Iowa Wesleyan
24. DB Javon Iglehart — 6-1, 185 — La Vega — Signed with Pittsburg (Kan.) State
25. WR Zach Stewart — 6-0, 175 — Midway — Uncommitted