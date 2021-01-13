Centex 6-man players garner all-state honors

The Texas Six-Man Football Coaches Association has announced its all-state and all-region teams for 2020, and several Central Texas players picked up plaudits.

In Class 1A Div. I, Abbott running back Kadyn Johnson, Jonesboro noseguard Wade Foote, Blum defensive lineman Kody Clinkscales and Jonesboro safety Ian Shoaf all garnered first-team all-state honors. Johnson finished as one of the top six-man rushers in the state, with 2,909 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Second-team all-state selections from the area included Blum’s Braeden Horn, Trey Bullard and Armando Dehoyos, and Abbott’s Kane Klaus. Honorable mention picks were Jonesboro’s Nat Hilliker, Tyler Wilson and Brandon Nemelka, Evant’s Ethan Hightower, Abbott’s Robert Munoz, and Coolidge’s Roderick Busby.

On the 1A Div. II side, Oglesby’s breakout 9-2 season led to three Tigers getting second-team all-state honors: nose guard Coltin Brock, utility back Davin Barrow and kicker Brodie Fisher. Oglesby also had three players make the honorable mention list — Nash Shaw, Ian Markum and Blake Thompson — while Morgan put two players in that group, Derik Davenport and Ivan Alvarez.

Additionally, Abbott’s Johnson was named Offensive MVP for the region, while Blum’s Cooper Thornhill won region Coach of the Year in Region III-1A Div. I. Oglesby’s Jeb Dixon claimed Coach of the Year honors in Region IV-1A Div. II.

