Centex area well-represented for all-state baseball

Anyone who’s in the know is well aware that Central Texas is loaded with strong baseball teams and players.

That much was evident with the release of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state and all-star teams this week.

Midway catcher and Baylor signee Cort Castle made the THSBCA’s 6A Elite All-Star Team. Castle was the District 11-6A MVP while hitting .343 with 28 RBIs and 16 walks. He flashed a phenomenal arm by throwing out 13 of 16 attempted base stealers on the season.

China Spring’s Trace Necessary was a first-team all-state pick in Class 4A at third base. Two other Cougars earned all-state honors, as second baseman Jase Garrett was a second-team pick and pitcher Kolby Killough made the third team.

In Class 3A, Troy pitcher Hagen Rose, Lorena shortstop Ben Smedshammer and Groesbeck shortstop Garrett Gruell all picked up the shiny accolade of making the THSBCA Elite All-Star Team. Additionally, several area 3A players earned all-state honors: Fairfield shortstop Kaden Crawford, Groesbeck’s Gruell and Lorena second baseman Will Teague (second team), and Groesbeck second baseman Memphis Waddle, West outfielder Landon Edwards and Cameron Yoe pitcher Brannon McCall (third team).

In Class 2A, Bosqueville pitcher Jacob Davilla and Crawford third baseman Carter Hooser were both selected for the Elite All-Star Team. Davilla’s teammate, pitcher/outfielder John Youens, garnered first-team all-state honors, as did Hamilton outfielder Chase Weaver and Hubbard shortstop Shelby Noppeney. Second-team selections in 2A from Central Texas included Bosqueville’s Camden Hill and Noah Pena, while the third team featured Valley Mills’ Cooper Ewing, Crawford’s Tanner Merenda and Crawford’s Kade Bruce among its stars.

