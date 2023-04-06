Every spring, the Texas Relays stands out on the track and field calendar as one of the biggest meets in the country, not just the state. That goes for high school athletes, too.

At last week’s edition in Austin, several talented Central Texas athletes competed and performed well amid the high level of competition. You can make a convincing case that it’s even harder to win at Texas Relays than it is at the UIL state meet, considering that the UIL meet is broken up into classifications (6A, 5A, etc.) and also considering that it doesn’t feature any out-of-state performers.

For instance, the top three teams in the boys’ Div. II 4x400 relay at the Texas Relays were IMG Academy from Florida, Desert Vista from Phoenix and Long Beach Wilson from California.

Nevertheless, Central Texas still made its presence known. Cameron Yoe’s standout junior Yierra Flemings finished fifth in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.29. She also finished fourth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in a 42.57 clocking.

Bosqueville’s Jaxson Bray cleared 16-2.75 in the boys’ pole vault to place fifth in a field filled with higher-classification opponents.

Marlin senior Praiyer Jones took fifth in the boys’ shot put, tossing 61-7. Jones has signed to compete for Louisiana-Lafayette’s track and field team on the college level.