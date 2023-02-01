Centex athletes' Signing Day ceremonies pushed back

Moms are always among the proudest people on National Signing Day, but Mother Nature doesn’t care and she’s throwing her weight around.

Wednesday marks the first day of the spring signing period for football, and while Central Texas should again produce a host if signees, most won’t hold their ceremonies on Signing Day due to the icy weather.

Several schools have postponed their ceremonies to different days. Midway, Connally and Marlin plan to hold their signings on Thursday, West and La Vega are planning Friday events, Robinson will hold a ceremony on Monday morning, and Lorena and University have postponed their ceremonies until Feb. 8. Crawford and Waco High were still formulating plans for their postponed events.

As of Tuesday afternoon, China Spring was still planning to hold a signing ceremony for eight athletes on Wednesday if school was not canceled. If China Spring ISD does cancel Wednesday classes, they’ll hold the ceremony on Thursday.