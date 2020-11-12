Centex bi-district playoff previews and predictions (Friday, Saturday games)

Of course, Lorena administered plenty of punishment itself, as champions of the district. The Leopards are coming off a 49-42 win over Rockdale last week, and Biles said he likes the energy he’s seeing from his guys as the playoffs draw nigh. QB Ben Smedshammer, RB Reed Michna and WR Jadon Porter generate most of the touchdown-scoring highlights for Lorena, but the Leopards are also plenty solid on the offensive line, on defense, and in the kicking game.

Boling is a fresh opponent for Biles, but he sees some similarities between the Bulldogs and a team like Franklin, a familiar nondistrict foe. Boling bases its offense out of a Wing-T, operating under center the majority of the time.

“They use a lot of misdirection, a lot of cutbacks,” Biles said. “So it’s important to read your keys, and not fall for the candy in the backfield.”

Parkview Christian (5-5) vs. Bartonville Lantana Harvest (9-1)

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aquilla

Round: TCAF Six-Man Div. II State Semifinals

Breakdown: For the Pacers, the finish line is in sight. One more win, and they’ll get a chance to play for one of those golden footballs.