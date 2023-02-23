Call them the Final Four, who are trying to make a Final Four.

Make sense? It does for the girls basketball teams at La Vega, Connally, Fairfield and Aquilla. They’re the last four remaining teams in Central Texas remaining in the playoffs. And each has the goal of tacking on two more wins, so they can reach next week’s UIL state tournament and be among the final four teams in their classification playing in the state.

La Vega and Connally are both headed to the Region III-4A tournament at Bryan High School after nabbing regional quarterfinal wins earlier in the week. The district rivals could potentially play one another for a state berth on Saturday, but they’ll have some work to do first.

Third-ranked La Vega (34-5) will meet a familiar nemesis when it takes on No. 7 Hardin-Jefferson (32-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional semis. The Hawks have knocked out the Lady Pirates from the postseason each of the past two years, in the regional final in 2021 (67-61) and in the region semis last season (69-53).

La Vega has been on a mission all season and wants nothing more than a measure of payback. The Lady Pirates have smoked all comers in the playoffs thus far, beating Jarrell, 83-13; stomping Houston Yates, 123-20; and handling Marble Falls, 63-33.

Connally (27-9) made some history with its 52-49 win over district rival Salado on Monday. As far as head coach Gil Beckham and girls coordinator Lisa Baucom could tell, it clinched the first regional tournament appearance in program history for the Lady Cadets.

They’ll try to keep the good vibes flowing when they meet Madisonville (33-4) in the late region semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. The winners of the La Vega-HJ game and the Connally-Madisonville game will duel for the regional title and a state berth at 1 p.m. Saturday.

One team that shouldn’t be fazed at all by the regional stage is Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked Fairfield (36-2). The Lady Eagles haven’t had any issues getting past that high-level competition in recent years, as they’re aiming for their fourth straight state tournament appearance this season and third title in the past four seasons.

Fairfield will take on Hitchcock in the Region III-3A semis at 6 p.m. Friday at Midway High School. If the Lady Eagles win that one, they’ll play again in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Rice-Kountze winner.

Meanwhile, what a season it’s been for Aquilla (28-5). The Lady Cougars clinched their spot in the Region IV-1A tournament with a 27-16 win over Slocum on Tuesday in Mart.

The Lady Cougars boast one of the stingiest defenses in all of 1A, allowing just 26.7 points per game on average on the season. They’ve given up just 23, 19 and 16 in the playoffs thus far.

Aquilla’s next action will come at 8 p.m. Thursday against D’Hanis in the regional semis at the Burger Complex in Austin. Should the Lady Cougars win that one, they’ll play the Neches-Rocksprings winner at noon Saturday for the regional title. Aquilla has never reached the girls basketball state tournament in program history.