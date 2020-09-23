 Skip to main content
Centex football coming up in prime time
YOE V ROCKDALE MM 01 resize (copy)

Few rivalries in the state carry more tradition or electricity than the Battle of the Bell between Cameron Yoe and Rockdale.

 Temple Daily Telegram — Michael Miller

The run of Central Texas high school football games broadcast locally by KWTX on The CW will take a week off this week, but is set to return on Oct. 2.

The CW will start back up with the annual “Battle of the Bell” between Cameron Yoe and Rockdale on Oct. 2. Other games set for a local TV audience on the CW this season include McGregor at Lorena on Oct. 16, Crawford at Bosqueville on Oct. 23, and Waco High at Midway on Oct. 30.

