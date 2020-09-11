Centex football roundup: Abdallah, China Spring plow over Brownwood, 35-14

BROWNWOOD — Emmanuel Abdallah and the China Spring Cougars are for real. For really real.
Abdallah rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns as 10th-ranked China Spring stormed into Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium and came out with a 35-14 victory on Friday night. As a result, China Spring (3-0) kept its perfect record intact, following up previous lopsided wins over Fort Worth Benbrook and Lorena.
The Lions (1-2), a former district opponent of China Spring, couldn’t slow down Abdallah no matter how hard they tried. He had 153 yards and four touchdown runs in the first half alone.
Abdallah staked China Spring to an early cushion. Helped along by some solid road paving up front from his line, the senior running back rushed to 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. As a result, the Cougars went up 14-0 off the bat.
Brownwood cut the gap to 14-7 on Royshad Henderson’s 9-yard TD run in the second quarter. But Abdallah got loose twice more in the first half to widen the gap to 28-7 by halftime.
The Cougars extended the lead to 35-7 in the third quarter on Major Bowden’s TD pass to Tre Hafford. China Spring’s toughest test to date figures to arrive next week when the Cougars welcome Lampasas, ranked No. 3 in 4A Division I.
Rogers 47, Whitney 12
ROGERS — The Eagles feasted on Whitney’s slip-ups in wrapping their talons around their first win of the season.
Rogers intercepted the Wildcats (1-2) three times in the first half on the way to zipping out to a commanding 34-6 lead. One of those pickoffs turned out to be of the pick-six variety, as R.J. Cook took it back 55 yards to the house late in the first quarter.
Whitney trailed only 14-6 after Garrett Peacock’s 5-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone at the 10:57 mark of the second. But Rogers (1-2) closed the half with 20 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
Mexia 38, Navasota 14
NAVASOTA — Mexia grabbed the momentum with a 98-yard drive with less than a minute left in the first half, and ultimately that helped the Blackcats scratch past the Rattlers.
Mexia (1-2) led 10-7 when it put together the biggest drive of the night. Facing 3rd-and-11 inside their own 10, the Blackcats converted for the first down, and eventually scored when quarterback Le’Marion Miller got loose on a 44-yard scamper. That gave Mexia an 18-7 lead at intermission, and Navasota (2-1) never fully recovered.
The win was the first for Mexia under new coach Triston Abron.
Mexia ran the ball well all night, led by Miller, Jarrell Wiley and Trey Holdman, who tacked on a 40-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6
BRIDGEPORT — Hillboro’s surge under second-year head coach Steve Hale continues, as the Eagles shut down Bridgeport for a nice road win.
Hillsboro (3-0) already led 7-0 when Deaundre Sanders capped off the team’s second first-quarter scoring drive with a sweet run. Sanders took the shotgun snap, darted around the right end and outraced the Bridgeport defense to the pylon to push the Eagles to a two-touchdown advantage.
Bridgeport (1-2) cut the lead to 14-6 on a second-quarter touchdown pass, but Hillsboro’s defense thwarted the Bulls at every turn thereafter. The Eagles also played well on special teams, as Raymond Arellano booted three field goals to help bolster the scoring attack.
Academy 45, Groesbeck 0
LITTLE RIVER — The Bees stung the Goats with some football-dislodging hits in knocking Groesbeck from the ranks of the unbeaten while staying perfect themselves.
Academy (3-0) even lucked out on its own fumbles. The Bees went up 14-0 in the first half when receiver Jaylin McWilliams scooped up a loose ball dropped by his teammate, quarterback Jerry Cephus, and dashed 61 yards the rest of the way for a touchdown.
Groesbeck (2-1) moved the ball well at times, but turnovers were the Goats’ undoing. They had three in the first half alone, and trailed 24-0 at the break despite running eight more plays than Academy.
Cameron Yoe 37, No. 9 Franklin 8
FRANKLIN — The Yoemen tightened up the screws defensively, and built another victory in the process.
Cameron (2-1) saw its defense blasted a week ago by Bellville’s hard-running Richard Reese. But it made major strides against the Lions (0-2), who were playing their first game since Week 1 after last week’s game against Hearne was canceled because of COVID-19.
After a scoreless first quarter, Yoe’s Pharrell Hemphill popped the lid on the end zone with a 60-yard touchdown jaunt on the first play of the second. Franklin came back to pull within 7-6 four minutes later when Seth Spiller zipped in from four yards out. But the Yoemen mostly snuffed out Franklin’s Slot-T attack thereafter.
Keshon Johnson added a touchdown run and Phaibian Bynaum broke the plane of the end zone twice as Cameron began to stretch its lead. The Yoemen also showed off their passing game, highlighted by Zane Zeinart’s 9-yard TD toss to Za’Korien Spikes in the fourth quarter.
No. 10 Bremond 43, Milano 0
BREMOND — Seth Kasowski scooted for 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the 10th-ranked Tigers blanked the Eagles.
Bremond (2-1) looked every bit the part of a state power in picking up its second straight win. It also marked the second straight shutout loss for Milano.
Even when Milano did finally move the ball a bit in the fourth quarter, it couldn’t capitalize with points, as its best drive of the night resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal by Marcos Ruelas.
Lorena-Gatesville canceled
Friday’s nondistrict game between Lorena and Gatesville was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Lorena ISD announced on Friday.
Lorena ISD tweeted that the cancellation was due to “a positive COVID-19 test for one of our players. The district was notified after 5 p.m., and in abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, decided to refrain from playing the game.”
Lorena (1-1) is scheduled to host Madisonville next Friday, while Gatesville (0-2) has a home game with Hillsboro.
