Centex girls basketball preview: Introducing 5 teams who 'could' win it all

If you think it’s easy to win a state championship, try and do it sometime.

It’s a grueling grind that requires equal parts talent, toughness and a whole lot of dogged determination. Here in Central Texas, a girls’ basketball team that matches all of those qualifications emerges every two or three seasons.

In the past 15 years, six different area teams have made the march into March and hoisted that ultimate hardware, a UIL state championship trophy. They include China Spring (2006), Midway (2009), Robinson (2009), Mexia (2013), La Vega (2014) and Fairfield (2020). If that doesn’t really seem like that many championship squads to you, consider that in the same time frame Central Texas boys’ basketball teams have produced exactly zero state titles. (Again, it’s really hard to do.)

Several other Centex teams have ascended all the way to the penultimate step of the medal stand, only to stumble just a little short — among them La Vega in 2015 and ’16, Marlin in 2018 and Fairfield last year.

Turns out when everyone in the state is chasing the same prize, some extremely worthy contenders are going to get nudged out of the way.