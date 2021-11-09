Centex girls basketball preview: Introducing 5 teams who 'could' win it all

If you think it’s easy to win a state championship, try and do it sometime.
It’s a grueling grind that requires equal parts talent, toughness and a whole lot of dogged determination. Here in Central Texas, a girls’ basketball team that matches all of those qualifications emerges every two or three seasons.
In the past 15 years, six different area teams have made the march into March and hoisted that ultimate hardware, a UIL state championship trophy. They include China Spring (2006), Midway (2009), Robinson (2009), Mexia (2013), La Vega (2014) and Fairfield (2020). If that doesn’t really seem like that many championship squads to you, consider that in the same time frame Central Texas boys’ basketball teams have produced exactly zero state titles. (Again, it’s really hard to do.)
Several other Centex teams have ascended all the way to the penultimate step of the medal stand, only to stumble just a little short — among them La Vega in 2015 and ’16, Marlin in 2018 and Fairfield last year.
Turns out when everyone in the state is chasing the same prize, some extremely worthy contenders are going to get nudged out of the way.
Nevertheless, the quest remains. The UIL season in girls’ basketball officially started last Friday, though many teams will tip off this week as their volleyball programs transition to the offseason. Central Texas figures to put several tough and talented teams on the floor, all hoping they can bask in the revelry that only comes when a team wins the final game of the postseason.
So, let’s meet them, shall we? Behold, here are five teams that could ring up a title in 2021-22:
La Vega (21-8 last year)
At any given point of La Vega’s games last year, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. might have sent as many as five underclassmen onto the court. They made some rookie mistakes at times, but they also experienced a rather stunning growth spurt. La Vega beat Center, Salado, La Grange and Lumberton in an eye-opening playoff run, then gave No. 1 Hardin-Jefferson a hard-fought tussle, playing the Lady Hawks as close as anyone to that point.
Needless to say, expectations are rising with the same kind of rainbow trajectory as the Lady Pirates’ top shooters. One of those is sophomore guard Kiyleyah Parr, who averaged 10.4 points and 2.9 steals in 2020-21 while winning District 18-4A MVP honors. She’ll have plenty of returning help in the likes of sophomore guard Mar’Cyah “Mimi” Willis (8.6 ppg), sophomore post Ri’Azia Smith (6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg)and junior forward Andrea Johnson (5.1 ppg, 1.7 spg).
La Vega won’t sneak up on anyone this year. The Lady Pirates are ranked No. 7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason poll and No. 9 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ rankings. But after knocking on the door by reaching the regional final last year, they may be ready to kick the dad-gummed thing right down.
China Spring (20-7)
It won’t be easy for the Lady Cougars’ to replicate last year’s district championship season and eventual trip the Region III-4A semifinals, much less contend for a state title. But nothing good comes easy, right?
Kristi Mize’s club will have to replace a Super Centex post in Brylee Smith, but several voracious veterans remain. As her name implies, junior guard Hadyn Shoots offers reliable shooting. Senior guard Kayla Peoples (8.8 ppg, 2.3 spg) is more than happy to invade an opposing ballhandler’s personal space, as the reigning District 18-4A Defensive MVP.
Defense remains a hallmark of Mize’s teams, and they’ll try to lock down some of their more prolific opponents again. Remember, they were one of only two teams all season, along with Canyon in the state final, to hold high-scoring Hardin-Jefferson under 60 points.
Fairfield (27-3)
After breaking through for the school’s first basketball state title in 2020 in Class 4A, the Lady Eagles followed a similar flight pattern in 3A last season. They soared all the way to the state final, only to fall agonizingly short of a repeat, losing to Brownfield in overtime, 68-64.
In order to book some more frequent flier miles, the Lady Eagles will just need to keep playing the same brand of hard-nosed (yet up-tempo) ball they’ve employed the past few seasons. Senior forward Breyunna Dowell (13.7 points, 11.4 rebounds per game) and junior post McKinna Brackens (12.6 ppg, 8 rpg) form the backbone of a sturdy post game. But the backcourt does not lack for options either, thanks to returners like senior guard Jarahle Daniels (15 ppg), the reigning 20-3A MVP, and Shadasia Brackens (12.3 ppg, 5 spg).
Fairfield is ably coached by Sally Whitaker, a 2001 Lorena graduate who has led the Lady Eagles to an average of 30 wins per year the past three seasons. And she’s blessed to have a well-heeled defensive coordinator at her side in Randy Barger, who has state rings as both a Fairfield assistant coach and former Mexia head coach.
Lorena (22-7)
Gee whiz, these Rodney Gee-coached Lady Leopards are consistent. Oh, sure, the Lorena coach won’t be able to shake a tree and have players like departed seniors Corbin Parnell or Ashlyn Wachtendorf fall out. But he’s also done a fine job of nurturing his younger players so that they’re ready to step up when it’s their turn.
One of Lorena’s most effective scoring tools last year featured the high-low post action of Kate Houser feeding Leigh Jespersen for inside buckets, and that tenacious tag team is back again. Defensively, Lorena surrendered an average of just 31.6 points last season, and much of that is due to Gee’s scheming, as his game plans stand out as some of the savviest in all of Central Texas.
Iredell (24-3)
The Lady Dragons finished only two wins shy of a state tournament berth in the 2020-21 season. It wasn’t quite the finish that this small-town Bosque County school (enrollment 38 at the last realignment) dreamed about, but Iredell can still take a measure of pride in the deepest playoff run of any Class 1A or 2A school in Central Texas.
It also marked the first time in school history that an Iredell basketball team had reached the fourth round of the playoffs. Though someone will have to pick up the scoring slack left over from departing district MVP Ali Guereca, the Lady Dragons might be able to build upon the lessons they took out of last year’s historic run.