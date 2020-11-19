Centex high school football playoff previews and predictions: Week 13

West (9-2) vs. Mount Vernon (9-2)

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium

Round: Class 3A Div. I area playoffs

Breakdown: The flashy bullet-point for this game is the identity of Mt. Vernon’s coach, former Baylor coach Art Briles.

But Briles’ fame in a way helps West prepare for this area-round contest. The Trojans know they’ll see Briles’ brand of Air-Raid offense.

“They do it really well and really fast,” West coach David Woodard said. “And they’ve got guys that can make plays all over the field.”

West has some experience with high-profile, high-octane offenses as it has been in a district with Grandview for a while now. Woodard said Mt. Vernon might get to the line of scrimmage and get the ball snapped even faster than Grandview. The key for the Trojans will be to make sure they’re lined up and know their assignments at the faster pace.