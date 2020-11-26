Centex high school football playoff previews and predictions: Week 14

The Lions have won five consecutive games, not counting a forfeit in the final week of the regular season.

Mansfield Lake Ridge (0-7, 0-4) at Midway (1-6, 1-4)

Time, site: 2 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium

Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660 AM/92.3 FM/100.9 FM

Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube

Breakdown: The path Midway has transpired in its first year in District 11-6A has been fraught with pitfalls and potholes. The latest came in an absolute heartbreaker last week, as Waxahachie defeated the Panthers, 31-28, on a last-second field goal. That marked Midway’s third loss by less than a touchdown in 2020, as it was turned back by South Grand Prairie by three points and by Mansfield by four.

Now Midway draws another Mansfield ISD school in Lake Ridge. The Eagles have had an even rougher go than Midway, as they’re still seeking their first win of 2020 as they enter game No. 8. They’ve struggled to muster much consistent offense, scoring just 78 points. But when they are able to move the ball, it’s usually behind the running of RB Jaylen Holt.