Centex high school football playoff previews and predictions: Week 15

Bishop Reicher (4-4) vs. Dallas First Baptist (6-4)
Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gladiator Coliseum in Italy
Round: TAPPS Division IV state semifinal
Radio: 106.7 FM, SicEm365.com
Breakdown: Reicher enters this game with the confidence of having beaten Dallas Baptist, 48-28, in early October. Cougars RB Eli Cummings rushed for 152 yards and scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in that game.
For that reason, Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb knows the Saints will be focused on stopping Cummings. That will leave it up to other playmakers on the Cougar offense, including QB Jake Boozer, RB Blaine Reynolds and WR Corey Long, to redirect First Baptist’s attention.
Conversely, the Saints have a versatile offensive weapon in Josh Little. First Baptist is likely to use Little (6-foot-2, 208) at wildcat QB, RB and WR.
“He’s pretty much their key,” Holcomb said. “They’ve got some other guys on their team that look really good. In my opinion, the difference in this game is going to come down to the trenches. I like our chances in that regard.”
First Baptist is coached by former Baylor walk-on QB Jason Lovvorn, a Saints alum who passed for more than 4,600 yards in high school. It’s not surprising then that Lovvorn deploys a spread offense.
Reicher leaned on its defense and shut out Temple Central Texas Christian last week to reach this state semifinal.
The winner of this game earns a berth in the state title round at noon on Dec. 12 at Midway. They’ll play the Shiner St. Paul vs. Tomball Rosehill Christian winner.
Midway (2-6, 2-4) at No. 8 Cedar Hill (6-1, 4-1)
Radio: ESPN Central Texas, 1660 AM/92.3 FM/100.9 FM
Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube
Breakdown: Midway has been eliminated from the playoff hunt and taken more than its share of bumps and bruises while playing some of the state’s best Class 6A competition.
Fitting that the season should close against the eighth-ranked Longhorns, who have wins over DeSoto and Aledo to their credit in the regular season. Cedar Hill is led on offense by dual-threat QB Kaidon Salter, a Tennessee commit. He and RB Kevin Young Jr. form a dynamic running combo.
The Longhorns have plenty of talent on the defensive side as well, led by Texas Tech commit Charles Esters at defensive end and Central Arkansas commit Brett Lynch at safety.
The Panthers got back in the win column last week as seniors Garrett Childers and Zach Stewart led the way in a 24-20 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge. QB Childers ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns and tossed it to WR Stewart for eight catches and 112 yards.
Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2)
Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday in Athens
Round: Class 2A Division II region finals
Streaming: mixlr.com/mart-panthers-radio
Breakdown: If last weekend’s 66-18 blowout of West Sabine is any indication, Mart appears to be picking up steam as the playoffs progress.
The Panthers opened up a 52-6 halftime lead as Klyderion Campbell busted loose for touchdown runs of 26, 32 and 43 yards in the first half. Quarterback Roddrell Freeman contributed to four touchdowns in three different ways, as he ran for scores of 51 and 60 yards, threw an 80-yard TD pass to Kei’shawn Clater, and scored on a blocked punt return.
“Being up 52-6 at halftime, it’s hard to find much to complain about,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “After watching film, there are always things we could have done better. We were happy to win the game, and after being up by so much at half, we were able to get a bunch of backups and JV kids in the game.”
Tenaha was impressive on a 44-14 win over Chilton, marking the third straight playoff game in which the Tigers have scored more than 40 points. The Tigers opened the playoffs with a 53-12 thrashing of Burkeville before knocking off Bremond, 42-30. The Tigers are led by junior running back-linebacker Jeremy Patton, who has been recruited by Big 12 schools like Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
“They’re athletic and they’ve got a rich football tradition,” Hoffman said. “They’ve got speed at all the skill positions like we do. They like to move him (Patton) around. He’s a big player at about 6-1 and 200 pounds.”
Live Oak (8-0) vs. Dallas Lakehill (4-0)
Time, site: 6 p.m., Friday at Rio Vista
Round: TAPPS Six-Man Division II state quarterfinals.
Breakdown: Live Oak rolled to an impressive 54-8 win over Vanguard last week as Justice Ishio and Will Schorlemer combined for 278 rushing yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
“All things considered and with the elements we were playing in, we played really well,” said Live Oak coach Brice Helton. “They had some guys back from the first time we played then.”
For the season, Ishio has rushed for 747 yards and 15 touchdowns while Schorlemer has rushed for 678 yards and 13 scores. Mason Peters is another offensive threat as he’s passed for 14 touchdowns.
Lakehill romped to a 68-22 win over Amarillo San Jacinto Christian Academy. Running back Ryan Henry and receiver Mitchell Crow are two top threats for Lakehill.
“They were the state runner-up from Division I last year, and they’ve got the majority of the team back,” Helton said. “Coming down a level, you know they’re a quality team and they’re going to be a challenge for sure.”
Blum (9-3) vs. May (12-1)
Round: Class 1A Div. I State Semifinals
Time, site: 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
Breakdown: A return engagement to the Class 1A Division I state championship game is on the line for the Blum Bobcats when they face off against No. 3-ranked May in the state semis.
It’s a rekindling of a nondistrict game from late September, a game May won handily, 74-28. But Blum coach Cooper Thornhill loves the way his team is playing heading into the rematch. They’re peaking at the right time. In a 62-50 triumph over previously unbeaten Union Hill last week, the Bobcats tipped the scales behind the noisy running of Koby Clinkscales, who had 247 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
But Blum isn’t one-dimensional, either. Trey Bullard passed for 153 yards and a pair of TDs in the win over Union Hill, with both scores finding their way in the hands of Braeden Horn, who had four catches for 112 yards overall.
Defensively, the Bobcats are led by Bullard, who totaled 11 tackles and a pair of interceptions last time out.
But if Blum wants to return to the state final, it’s got to beat May. The Tigers jumped out to a 38-6 first-quarter advantage on their way to the mercy-rule win over the Bobcats the first time.
They aided their effort with some sizzling special teams play, including a pair of 75-yard kick return touchdowns from Kaden Halk.
Isidro Salinas paces a well-balanced running game, and Hayden King heads up a stingy defense that has pitched five shutouts on the season.
The winner of this one will get a week off before taking on either Borden County or Sterling City for the state championship on Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!