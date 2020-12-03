Centex high school football playoff previews and predictions: Week 15

The Panthers got back in the win column last week as seniors Garrett Childers and Zach Stewart led the way in a 24-20 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge. QB Childers ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns and tossed it to WR Stewart for eight catches and 112 yards.

Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2)

Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday in Athens

Round: Class 2A Division II region finals

Breakdown: If last weekend’s 66-18 blowout of West Sabine is any indication, Mart appears to be picking up steam as the playoffs progress.

The Panthers opened up a 52-6 halftime lead as Klyderion Campbell busted loose for touchdown runs of 26, 32 and 43 yards in the first half. Quarterback Roddrell Freeman contributed to four touchdowns in three different ways, as he ran for scores of 51 and 60 yards, threw an 80-yard TD pass to Kei’shawn Clater, and scored on a blocked punt return.