Centex hoops coaches juggle uncertainty in schedule, playoff sites

Lorena’s Rodney Gee spent part of his Thursday in a Google meeting with his coaches, preparing a game plan for the next round.
China Spring’s Kristi Mize spent most of the day calling up different schools to try to book facilities for the next three rounds of the playoffs. Around midday, she wasn’t having much luck.
Several other area coaches talked about wanting to watch film this week to scout their upcoming opponents, but power outages at their homes made such sessions challenging, to say the least.
As for practicing with their teams, that’s been an impossibility.
Yeah, it’s safe to say this has been a fairly unprecedented time for Central Texas high school basketball coaches. The epic winter storm that infiltrated the state presented all manner of logistical problems. As they prepare to get back on the court in the next few days, the coaches acknowledged that it’s been a long, taxing week.
“It’s been very challenging navigating the week, having a plan, seeing if we could play on Friday, Saturday, what the deal was, not practicing,” Lorena’s Gee said. “Trying to communicate with your kids through a Remind message. The whole thing has been challenging, as far as communicating and not knowing where we are or what the plan is.”
West girls basketball coach Kevin Zuehlke was one of the lucky ones, to an extent. His Lady Trojans managed to get their bi-district game against Mildred in last Friday, with the Lady Trojans taking a 33-30 win to advance to the Class 3A area round. Zuehlke hoped to hold a practice the next day, but a layer of ice had already formed on roads, altering that plan. Then he spent much of this week conversing with Academy head coach Brian Pursche, trying to locate a time and place to play, while watching hours of film of the Lady Bees. Might as well use the down time as best you can, right?
“It’s frustrating, to some degree. But at the same time, everybody is in the same boat,” said Zuehlke, whose team will return to the court 2 p.m. Saturday at Connally High School. “The UIL is working with us on everything, kind of giving us leeway on getting these things made up, trying to keep everybody safe. … But we have not practiced. To my knowledge, they haven’t touched a basketball since (last) Friday night.”
Delete, edit, rewrite. That’s kind of the way the week has gone for coaches. Many have rescheduled games multiple times in multiple locations, as they try to find a time and location that would work.
“Everybody is up in limbo,” La Vega girls coach Marcus Willis Sr. said. “You’re waiting on the UIL, you’re still trying to stay locked in and prepare for your opponent. You don’t know when you’re going to play from scheduling to re-scheduling to finding out that some (facility) is being used or is closed or has damages. We had just a lot of rough times trying to find a venue that would satisfy us on any given day. But now we’ve lucked up and we’ve got the Monday deal.”
The UIL sent a message to superintendents this week that it would extend the certification deadline for both girls and boys basketball teams to get their playoff games completed. However, as of now the state's governing body for public school athletics has not moved the dates of the state championship games, which are slated for March 5-6 for the girls and March 12-13 for the boys, both at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Lorena’s Gee said that in correspondence he had with the UIL this week, the organization indicated that it would prefer to postpone the state games, but that it was unlikely to happen. That could lead to some busy game weeks coming up for any teams lucky enough to keep winning.
“What that means for us, who’s playing Monday, if we were lucky enough and fortunate enough to make a run, you might play five games in eight days,” said Gee, whose Lady Leopards will play Rogers Monday night in the area round at Robinson. “Obviously we could get beat anytime, there’s a lot of people who are really good. But somebody is going play five games in eight days, or close to it.”
Of course, in 2020 and 2021 coaches have learned to be flexible. This season they’ve already been juggling COVID-19 protocols, so they’ve grown accustomed to being ready for anything. West’s Zuehlke said that if you had asked him in mid-November if the season would even reach its conclusion, he would have guessed no. “But I’m very grateful that we’re going to get to play,” he said.
That’s what the coaches have tried to extract from this situation. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s worth it, they said.
“You’re very, very grateful. My saying is, try to find a positive out of every negative,” La Vega’s Willis said. “So even though we may go through a COVID quarantine or a winter storm quarantine, you’re still having time to spend with family. We’re still alive and well. And we’re thankful to the UIL and everyone involved that we’re still allowed to play. It’s still a big thing to play at any given time. It does get a little nerve-wracking, though, the waiting and the rescheduling.”
Connally boys coach Quinton Snell said he has tried to convey that message of gratefulness to his team.
“If you’re still playing, it’s a blessing to get to continue to play,” Snell said. “That’s where we are with it. One of our coaches this morning, on our Zoom meeting, he made that statement, what a blessing it is to continue to play. I know we’re not playing right now, having to deal with weather and things of that nature, but what a blessing it is to continue to have athletics, even have school.”