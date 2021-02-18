Centex hoops coaches juggle uncertainty in schedule, playoff sites

Lorena’s Gee said that in correspondence he had with the UIL this week, the organization indicated that it would prefer to postpone the state games, but that it was unlikely to happen. That could lead to some busy game weeks coming up for any teams lucky enough to keep winning.

“What that means for us, who’s playing Monday, if we were lucky enough and fortunate enough to make a run, you might play five games in eight days,” said Gee, whose Lady Leopards will play Rogers Monday night in the area round at Robinson. “Obviously we could get beat anytime, there’s a lot of people who are really good. But somebody is going play five games in eight days, or close to it.”

Of course, in 2020 and 2021 coaches have learned to be flexible. This season they’ve already been juggling COVID-19 protocols, so they’ve grown accustomed to being ready for anything. West’s Zuehlke said that if you had asked him in mid-November if the season would even reach its conclusion, he would have guessed no. “But I’m very grateful that we’re going to get to play,” he said.

That’s what the coaches have tried to extract from this situation. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s worth it, they said.