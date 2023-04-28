Shadasia Brackens has been a key contributor for Fairfield basketball teams that have reached the state title game the last three years, and has earned all-state honors for her play on the court.

She’s very good competing outdoors, too.

Brackens and Trinity sophomore Mariah Lewis locked up the state high jump spots Friday at the Region III-3A track meet at Midway's Panther Stadium when both cleared 5-4. The Fairfield senior kept going, smashing her old Region III record of 5-5, set two years ago. Brackens cleared 5-8, a notch off her personal best of 5-10.

Another defending state champion, West’s Lacey Kucera, entered the pole vault competition at 10-6, winning the regional title on her first attempt. She later cleared 11-6, but missed on her tries to match the 12-0 regional record she had set in 2022.

Clifton freshman Alexa Lane also qualified for state. She had no misses through 10-0, clearing her first four heights.

Cameron’s Yierra Flemings, a state qualifier in five events last year, set a new Region III record with her 19-6 1/2 long jump. The jump beat out the 18-2 1/2 regional mark set by West’s Makayla Pavelka, set in 2021.

Daxton Linscomb from Teague, who had the best discus throw of all regional competitors after the area meets, stayed at the top. His second throw of 154-9 held up for the gold medal.

Whitney’s Jordan Johnson, who fouled in his first two jumps, had a finals leap of 23-0 to win the boys’ long jump.

Region III-4A

At Bullard's Panther Stadium, Gatesville senior Carlo Martinez ran 9:15.22 to win the boys’ regional title in the 3,200-meter run. Martinez, who was the state silver medalist in the 4A cross country meet, will also run the 1,600 Saturday.

Gatesville also won the girls’ pole vault. Barrett Boyd cleared 11-6.

La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr took third on her final long jump at 17-7, edging out Connally’s Katrina Greer by a half-inch. China Spring’s Lauryn Haferkamp, who threw 110-4, was third in the discus.

Region III-2A

At Palestine's Wildcat Stadium, Bosqueville senior Jaxson Bray pole vaulted 16 feet, 1 inch. Bray earned a return trip to the UIL state meet with the regional championship.

Rapoport Academy sophomore Marco Cunningham won the 3,200 by nearly 29 seconds, setting his personal record of 9:51.13.

Axtell’s Karis Dieterich ran 12:25.73 for third place in the girls’ 3,200. Bremond’s Miranda Andreski (9-3) was third in the pole vault. Rosebud-Lott’s JaMarquis Johnson (21-6 1/2) took the long jump bronze.