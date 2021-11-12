Centex playoff roundup: Locked-and-loaded China Spring shoots down Madisonville, 50-7

Major Bowden rushed for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as the Cougars trekked out to a 36-0 halftime lead. Even when Madisonville (4-7) had China Spring pinned back with tough field position, it really didn’t matter. Late in the first quarter, Bowden and the Cougars took over on their own 8-yard line. On the first play of the possession, Bowden connected with Isaiah Williams on a lob pass along the sideline. Williams caught the ball around the 28-yard line, and then the Mustang defender stumbled to the turf, allowing the Cougar receiver to bust it untouched the rest of the way for the 92-yard TD.