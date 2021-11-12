Centex playoff roundup: Locked-and-loaded China Spring shoots down Madisonville, 50-7

BRYAN — The seasons change, the scores stay the same for China Spring.
The No. 5 Cougars have flipped from regular season to postseason mode, but they still had no issues with Madisonville, penning up the Mustangs, 50-7, in a Class 4A Div. II bi-district battle at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium.
China Spring (11-0) will face Sealy in next week’s area playoffs.
Major Bowden rushed for a pair of touchdowns and passed for two more as the Cougars trekked out to a 36-0 halftime lead. Even when Madisonville (4-7) had China Spring pinned back with tough field position, it really didn’t matter. Late in the first quarter, Bowden and the Cougars took over on their own 8-yard line. On the first play of the possession, Bowden connected with Isaiah Williams on a lob pass along the sideline. Williams caught the ball around the 28-yard line, and then the Mustang defender stumbled to the turf, allowing the Cougar receiver to bust it untouched the rest of the way for the 92-yard TD.
At that point, Bowden was 6-for-6 passing, and the rout was on.
China Spring’s defense also made life miserable for Madisonville, as players like Keith Njemini and Brayden Faulkner seemed to spend as much time in the backfield as the Mustang ball carriers.
No. 4 West 55, Fairfield 6
CORSICANA — West flipped the field in a hurry in its Class 3A bi-district de-feathering of Fairfield’s Eagles.
The Trojans showed a propensity for the big play in this one, as T.J. McCutcheon had a 60-yard touchdown run, Zane Meinen broke off a 79-yarder to the house, and Israel Gutierrez flashed his wheels on a 41-yarder.
West (11-0) will draw Mineola in the area round next week. Fairfield concludes its season with a 4-7 record.
No. 1 Mart 84, Clarksville 6
EUSTACE — Mart’s men on a mission took their first convincing playoff step with a blowout win over Clarkesville in Class 2A bi-district action.
The Panthers had to give reserves plenty of playing time and use running clocks throughout the season just so scores didn’t get more out of hand than they already were. That same pattern followed in this one, as Mart outscored the Tigers, 71-6, in the first half alone.
Next up for Mart (11-0) will be Lovelady in the area playoffs.
Klyderion Campbell and Robert Hickman both accounted for multiple touchdowns in the first half as the Panthers scored at will. Jonah Ross also took a punt return back 44 yards to the house for a special-teams TD.
Chilton 51, Simms Bowie 0
BULLARD — Chilton racked up 560 yards of total offense in a Class 2A Div. II bi-district blistering of Simms Bowie on Thursday night.
Among a slew of offensive stars for the Pirates (9-1) was running back Luis Fernandez, who rushed for 149 yards and caught passes for 66 while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Daylon Ford hit on 6 of 10 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while Braylen Fisher caught three balls for 167 yards and two TDs while rushing for another score.
Chilton will face Tenaha in the area playoffs next Friday at Trinity.