Centex playoff runs: Who will go deepest? Do too many teams make the playoffs? A UIL look back

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.
Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 10 of the 2021 season:
• Home run, slam dunk or ... what? What's the best comparable moment on a football field?
• Let's draft a Centex 2021 playoff team, with three teams each — whoever has the best combined postseason record wins.
• A couple of decades ago, give or take, Texas high school football expanded its playoffs to allow the top three, and then four, teams to advance from each district. How has that decision changed the high school football landscape? Has it sucked the drama out of the end of the regular season?
• One consequence is that it makes late-season games de facto elimination games, with a lot of teams playing for their season this week. Regardless, it doesn't take long to produce compelling matchups, with most teams eyeing Thanksgiving practice as a goal.
• That didn't work out for Midway, though. There are a couple of big things that need to happen for the Panthers, as well as the Waco High Lions and University Trojans, to see the postseason again anytime soon.
A few reminders
• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.
• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at chad.conine@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.
• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. Email sports@wacotrib.com or chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"