Centex roundup: Bees travel by air to sting Troy's playoff hopes

LITTLE RIVER — The Academy Bumblebees put a stinger on the plans of Zach Hrbacek and the Troy Trojans.

Academy’s Jerry Cephus and Kollin Mraz hooked up five times on touchdown passes, and the Bees buzzed past Troy, 42-21, and into the playoffs on Friday night. It was a play-in game for both teams, and Academy ensured that it would be the one to snatch the fourth and final playoff spot from District 11-3A Div. I.

It was a tough ending for Troy (5-5, 3-3) and for the brilliant Hrbacek, who came up short in his attempt to become the all-time leading rusher in Central Texas. Hrbacek came in averaging 244 yards rushing per game, but was limited to just 64 and didn’t play in the second half. According to reports, he appeared to be dealing with an injury. He also lost a pair of fumbles.

Unofficially, he finishes with 7,535 career yards, 90 shy of the area’s all-time leader Traion Smith of Cameron Yoe.

Academy (7-3, 3-3) cashed in on those turnovers behind the passing of Cephus, who now has 21 TD tosses of the year. The Bees will make the playoffs in the first year under new head coach Chris Lancaster.

Academy played without its top receiver Jaylin McWilliams, but Mraz more than made up for his absence.

Teague 28, Fairfield 21