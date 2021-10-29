Centex roundup: Cameron Yoe holds off McGregor's rally

The Goat quarterback turned in a terrific performance both throwing and running the ball, as Groesbeck pocketed the No. 2 seed out of District 8-3A Div. I with a win over the rival Lions.

Already up 7-0, Lewis helped stretch the lead early in the second quarter when he launched a 77-yard touchdown pass that pushed the gap to two scores. Lewis picked up two more TD passes to go with a 2-yard scoring run the rest of the way as the Goats (7-2, 2-2) cruised. Maqua Smith also clicked off a 20-yard TD run for the Goats.

Despite the loss, Teague (3-6, 2-2) still has positioned itself for a spot in the playoffs, likely as the district’s No. 3 seed. The Lions will close out the regular season against Eustace (5-4, 1-3) next week.

No. 8 Lorena 56, Caldwell 0: CALDWELL — The eighth-ranked Leopards took care of business on their way to staying perfect in District 11-3A play.

It was a dominant, yet balanced effort for Lorena (7-2, 5-0), which got 97 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns from Ryne Abel. He hit Joe Gutshall on an 11-yard score and Michael Moore on a 49-yard air-out.

Moore also scored for Lorena’s fearsome defense, picking off a Caldwell pass and taking it back 34 yards on the pick-six in the second quarter.