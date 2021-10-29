Centex roundup: Cameron Yoe holds off McGregor's rally

CAMERON — Phaibian Bynaum shot Cameron Yoe out to a brisk start, and the Yoemen were able to fend off the McGregor Bulldogs’ rally for a playoff-clinching spot in District 11-3A, thanks to a 44-19 win.
Bynaum scooted for first-half touchdown runs of 20 and 36 yards as Cameron (4-6, 4-2) took a 17-0 lead. But McGregor (2-7, 0-5) showed some feisty fight in battling back.
A long 64-yard touchdown pass to Darieus Dixon put McGregor on the board, and Chad Lorenz later finished off another drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to bring the Bulldogs within 20-13 by the halftime break.
McGregor got as close as 20-19, but Cameron closed the game with 24 unanswered points to put things away.
Everman 51, University 7: EVERMAN — It was a case of two teams going in different directions in Everman, as the playoff-bound Bulldogs easily dispatched the winless Trojans.
Everman (5-4 overall, 4-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) never missed a beat and stretched out to a big lead, 44-7, by halftime. Jarion Basped turned in an especially efficient night at quarterback for the home team, hitting on 11 of 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Everman also ran the ball effectively, paced by Jonathen Wilson, who had 13 carries for 117 yards and a score.
Jaylon Marshall carried 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown in the loss for University (0-9, 0-5), scoring on a 25-yard run early in the second quarter.
Waxahachie 41, Waco High 12: Senior Night didn’t go as Waco High would have liked, as the visiting Indians kept the Lions winless at Waco ISD Stadium. In the process, Waxahachie clinched a playoff spot in District 11-6A, improving to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district action.
The Indians had their way throughout, as Waco High (0-9, 0-6) never threatened. The Lions will close the season at state-ranked Duncanville next Thursday.
Cedar Hill 45, Midway 23: The Longhorns put the finishing touches to any hopes Midway had of making the playoffs, fending off the Panthers in District 11-6A play at Panther Stadium.
Cedar Hill (5-4, 3-2) wrapped up its own playoff spot in the process. The Longhorns pushed out to a big 33-3 lead but Midway made a second-half flurry to get within 33-17 in the fourth quarter.
Midway’s defense helped set up that first score thanks to an interception from Rashad Satchel. Sam Battle found Taron Lowrance on the first play after the takeaway on a 22-yard slant for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, Battle led Midway on another scoring drive, throwing across his body to find Junior Thornton on a sweet TD pass.
But Cedar Hill weathered the storm and managed to pad the lead again late.
Groesbeck 40, Teague 0: TEAGUE — Playoff hopes are growing in Groesbeck, and the play of Allen Lewis leads the reasons why.
The Goat quarterback turned in a terrific performance both throwing and running the ball, as Groesbeck pocketed the No. 2 seed out of District 8-3A Div. I with a win over the rival Lions.
Already up 7-0, Lewis helped stretch the lead early in the second quarter when he launched a 77-yard touchdown pass that pushed the gap to two scores. Lewis picked up two more TD passes to go with a 2-yard scoring run the rest of the way as the Goats (7-2, 2-2) cruised. Maqua Smith also clicked off a 20-yard TD run for the Goats.
Despite the loss, Teague (3-6, 2-2) still has positioned itself for a spot in the playoffs, likely as the district’s No. 3 seed. The Lions will close out the regular season against Eustace (5-4, 1-3) next week.
No. 8 Lorena 56, Caldwell 0: CALDWELL — The eighth-ranked Leopards took care of business on their way to staying perfect in District 11-3A play.
It was a dominant, yet balanced effort for Lorena (7-2, 5-0), which got 97 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns from Ryne Abel. He hit Joe Gutshall on an 11-yard score and Michael Moore on a 49-yard air-out.
Moore also scored for Lorena’s fearsome defense, picking off a Caldwell pass and taking it back 34 yards on the pick-six in the second quarter.
Mexia 57, Bullard 53: BULLARD — Two teams that haven’t won much gave it all they could to battle for a playoff spot in District 7-4A.
Ultimately, it was Mexia that seized it. The Blackcats, wearing their Halloween-ready, old-school black cat helmets, rallied from a 38-13 deficit to pull out the victory late. That’ll ensure that Mexia gets to extend its season past Week 11 in the playoffs.
Sophomore quarterback Nate Burns was huge in the win for Mexia (2-7, 1-2), rushing 16 times for 200 yards and four touchdowns. De’Andra Sandles didn’t run like he had sandals on, as the junior chipped in 15 carries for 142 yards for the Blackcats.
No. 3 Abbott 52, Aquilla 0: ABBOTT — Robert Munoz rushed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the third-ranked Panthers wrapped up the No. 1 seed in District 12-1A Div. I with a mercy-rule win over their longtime rival from Aquilla.
Abbott (9-0, 2-0) never was challenged, scoring 32 points in the opening quarter. Riley Sustala rushed for two scores and Kyle Gerik had another for Abbott in the win.
Aquilla (4-4, 1-1) will meet Coolidge for the district’s other playoff spot next week.