Centex roundup: Chilton delivers in the clutch to top Tenaha in overtime

The No. 1 Panthers stretched a surprisingly close game at halftime into another more expected blowout by the end, claiming a win in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs.

Mart (12-0) will next face district mate Wortham (7-5) at 2 p.m. Friday in Mexia. Wortham has beaten a pair of higher-seeded teams in Maud and Pineland West Sabine to reach the third round.

Lovelady used a ball-control attack to keep Mart off the field much of the first half, as the Panthers had only four snaps and no points in the first quarter. Mart eventually took a 14-0 lead on a Trey Powell 34-yard touchdown run and a Powell 26-yard TD pass to Brandon Lundy in the second.

But Mart came out with a fire in the second half, as two third-quarter TD runs from Powell helped the Panthers push the lead to 28-0. Though Lovelady managed to pull to within 28-16 with six minutes to go, Mart had a final push, as Robert Hickman gave the team some breathing room with a 25-yard TD run two minutes later, and then the Panthers iced it with a score in the final minutes.

Crawford 50, Celeste 14

ALVARADO — When Crawford gets off and running, it’s hard to catch.