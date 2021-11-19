Centex roundup: Chilton delivers in the clutch to top Tenaha in overtime

TRINITY — What a win for the Chilton Pirates.
Chilton tied the game with six seconds to go, took its first lead to overtime, and then clinched a 17-10 win over No. 7 Tenaha to seize a huge Class 2A Division II area-round win.
The Pirates (10-1) advance to face their old district pals Bremond (6-6) in the third round, as District 10-2A Div. II teams have managed to go 8-0 in the playoffs thus far.
Trailing 10-7, Chilton moved into scoring position late in the fourth quarter. Cesar Sanchez nailed a clutch 21-yard field goal with six seconds to go to tie the score at 10.
Chilton actually recovered an onside kick after that score, but was sacked on the final play of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
The Pirates got the ball first in the extra period, and on 3rd-and-goal Luis Fernandez plowed in for the 4-yard TD run and the first Pirate lead of the game, as Sanchez’s ensusing PAT made the score 17-10.
Then Tenaha tried to answer, but on the Tigers’ second play of overtime, the Pirates intercepted the ball in the end zone to clinch the win.
Mart 42, Lovelady 16
MADISONVILLE — Even when you try to play “Keep Away,” the Mart Panthers are eventually liable to chase the ball down and make you pay.
The No. 1 Panthers stretched a surprisingly close game at halftime into another more expected blowout by the end, claiming a win in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs.
Mart (12-0) will next face district mate Wortham (7-5) at 2 p.m. Friday in Mexia. Wortham has beaten a pair of higher-seeded teams in Maud and Pineland West Sabine to reach the third round.
Lovelady used a ball-control attack to keep Mart off the field much of the first half, as the Panthers had only four snaps and no points in the first quarter. Mart eventually took a 14-0 lead on a Trey Powell 34-yard touchdown run and a Powell 26-yard TD pass to Brandon Lundy in the second.
But Mart came out with a fire in the second half, as two third-quarter TD runs from Powell helped the Panthers push the lead to 28-0. Though Lovelady managed to pull to within 28-16 with six minutes to go, Mart had a final push, as Robert Hickman gave the team some breathing room with a 25-yard TD run two minutes later, and then the Panthers iced it with a score in the final minutes.
Crawford 50, Celeste 14
ALVARADO — When Crawford gets off and running, it’s hard to catch.
The Pirates ran all over Celeste on their way to the third round of the playoffs, taking a convincing Class 2A area-round victory.
Crawford (12-0) advances on to face Italy (9-2) in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Behind their well-schooled offensive line, the Pirates moved the chains with efficiency all night. Ben Baker got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run, while Breck Chambers showed off some nifty moves on his way to a 54-yard TD jaunt later in the quarter, as Crawford opened up a 13-0 lead.
The Pirates were just getting started, though. Luke Torbert had a 68-yard TD scurry in the second quarter, and Crawford opened the second half with three quick TDs in the first nine minutes, opening up a 50-7 lead.
Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33
BURLESON — The Heath Hawks won a shootout with Temple, ending the Wildcats’ season the Class 6A Division II area playoffs.
After falling behind 14-0 in the opening quarter, Samari Howard helped Temple (9-3) push back when he got free for a 17-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the first.
The teams fought back and forth from there. Zach Evans rushed for 200 yards for Heath, and Josh Hoover tossed four touchdown passes in the win for the Hawks.
Howard toted the pigskin 29 times for 166 yards to lead Temple.
Riesel 10, Natalia 8
PFLUGERVILLE — The Riesel Indians won’t be denied, as they won a slugfest with Natalia in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs.
Next up for Riesel (7-4) in the regional round is No. 1-ranked Franklin (12-0).
Riesel wasn’t able to muster much in the way of offense against Natalia’s nasty defensive front in the first half. But the same was true on the other side, as neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the first two quarter.
Natalia took a 6-0 lead when Elijah Banda nabbed a short Riesel punt and danced into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The Mustangs stretched that gap to 8-0 when they dumped the Indians in the end zone for a safety shortly before the halftime break.
But Riesel came through with 10 third-quarter points to push ahead. Evan Hicks capped off the team’s first third-quarter drive with a 26-yard field goal, and then roughly five minutes later Kyson Dieterich gave the Indians their first lead with a 2-yard TD run, the only offensive TD of the game.
From there, Riesel’s defense held firm to sew up the win.
Marlin 48, Lindsay 7
MANSFIELD — Marlin used a quick-strike attack to leave Lindsay behind, like a hitchhiker standing forlorn on the side of the road.
Marlin (9-3) scored 22 unanswered points in a wild 90-second span at the end of the second quarter to seize control. The Bulldogs move on in the Class 2A Division I playoffs to meet Tolar (10-2) at at 7 p.m. Friday in Alvarado.
After a mostly hardscrabble, low-scoring first half, Lindsay went up 7-6 on Clay Fuhrmann’s 1-yard plunge with 1:36 to play. But Marlin had an answer and then some. On the Bulldogs’ first play of the next possession, Desmond Woodson hit Trajon Butler on a swing pass, and Butler scooted 60 yards past the Lindsay defense for the TD.
Then on Lindsay’s next possession, Marlin’s Ty Bell scooped up a stray snap on a punt and darted into the end zone for another TD, with 36 seconds left in the half. Marlin went for the jugular, successfully recovering an onside kick before Woodson found Derion Gullette for a 35-yard scoring strike and a rapid-fire 28-7 halftime lead.
Lindsay had nothing left after that, as Marlin outscored the Knights, 20-0, in the second half, helped along by TD runs of 54 and 89 yards from Butler.
Sacred Heart 45, Bishop Reicher 13
PONDER — Muenster Sacred Heart scored 20 unanswered points to end the first half and close out Reicher’s run in the TAPPS Division IV state quarterfinals.
Reicher (3-8) took the early 6-0 lead on an Eric Ochoa touchdown, but Sacred Heart found its footing thereafter. The Tigers (7-4) hit paydirt three times before the halftime horn to push out to a 20-6 edge at intermission.
Sacred Heart kept on clicking in the second half to widen the gap, as Reicher’s only other score came on a late Ochoa TD, his second of the night.
Live Oak 66, Plano Coram Deo 32
KEENE — It’s on to the TAPPS Six-Man Div. II state semifinals for Live Oak, which survived a grueling tussle with a familiar opponent in Coram Deo.
The No. 1-ranked Falcons (12-0) will face the winner between Dallas Lutheran and Lucas Christian in next week’s state semis. Those two teams face off Saturday.
Live Oak and Coram Deo faced off in the regular season as district opponents, and the Lions (9-3) gave the Falcons their closest game of the season, as Live Oak slipped by with an 84-80 win on Oct. 15 in Plano.
In this one, Coram Deo kept it close for a half, as Live Oak led just 36-24 at the break. But Brice Helton’s Falcons exploded for 30 second-half points to widen the gap.