Centex roundup: China Spring, Bowden plow over Addison Trinity

ADDISON — China Spring looks like it’ll continue to be a “major” problem for opponents in 2021.
China Spring’s Major Bowden rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 7-ranked Cougars dispatched Addison Trinity Christian with little problem, 49-15, on Friday night.
China Spring (1-0) displayed a quick-strike offense all night, and did much of that damage on the ground, rushing for 350 yards. While the quarterback Bowden led the way in that regard, he still had plenty of help. Kyle Barton carried 12 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Dawson Exline chipped in a TD run of his own.
Bowden also threw for a score, keeping the Trojans (0-1) on their toes.
China Spring will return home to face Central Texas rival Lorena next week.
Connally 56, Waxahachie Life 6
WAXAHACHIE — The Cadets marched the life out of Waxahachie Life.
Connally’s Tre Wisner and Jelani McDonald combined for six touchdown runs as the Cadets steamrolled the Mustangs.
Wisner broke out as a sophomore last year, and has garnered a slew of recruiting interest from Division I programs. He is expected to have an even bigger junior year in 2021, and didn’t disappoint in his season opener, though he had plenty of assistance from McDonald.
Connally (1-0) built a 43-0 lead before Waxahachie Life ever dented the scoreboard. The Cadet defense also got in on the fun, scoring on a fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Connally should get a stiffer test next week when it faces off against longtime rival La Vega.
No. 1 Mart 48, Teague 0
TEAGUE — Once the top-ranked Panthers get rolling downhill, they’re an avalanche to stop.
Homestanding Teague held Mart without a point for the opening quarter, but the Panthers busted loose with 20 second-quarter points on their way to a season-opening romp.
Kei’shawn Clater got Mart on track with a 6-yard TD run early in the second. A little more than two minutes later, Klyderion Campbell capped off a quick Panther scoring drive with an 11-yard jaunt. Following a takeaway interception from Dominic Medlock, Mart made it 20-0 when Robert Hickman broke off a 36-yard scoring run about four minutes before the halftime break.
Clater tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and the Panthers (1-0) kept up their defensive dominance in clinching their first shutout of the 2021 season.
Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6
CLIFTON — The Dogs had their day, specifically the ones toting the football.
Bosqueville, a regional finalist in Class 2A in 2020, used an effective rushing attack to turn back Class 3A Clifton in the season opener for both squads.
The game was scoreless until midway through the second quarter, when Justin Moore hit Newt Schornack on a long pass that set Bosqueville (1-0) up inside the 10-yard line. From there, Jayce Powers capped off the drive with a 5-yard TD run.
The Bulldogs opened the lead up to 14-0 in the third quarter when Moore, the quarterback, showed off some hot wheels with a 45-yard scamper to the finish line.
Bosqueville’s defense held Clifton (0-1) scoreless until the fourth, when the Cubs got on the board with a rushing TD to cut the gap to 14-6. But Clifton couldn’t complete the comeback, as the Bulldog defenders held firm, picking up a fumble recovery and a turnover on downs in the final five minutes.