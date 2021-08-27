Centex roundup: China Spring, Bowden plow over Addison Trinity

ADDISON — China Spring looks like it’ll continue to be a “major” problem for opponents in 2021.

China Spring’s Major Bowden rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 7-ranked Cougars dispatched Addison Trinity Christian with little problem, 49-15, on Friday night.

China Spring (1-0) displayed a quick-strike offense all night, and did much of that damage on the ground, rushing for 350 yards. While the quarterback Bowden led the way in that regard, he still had plenty of help. Kyle Barton carried 12 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Dawson Exline chipped in a TD run of his own.

Bowden also threw for a score, keeping the Trojans (0-1) on their toes.

China Spring will return home to face Central Texas rival Lorena next week.

Connally 56, Waxahachie Life 6

WAXAHACHIE — The Cadets marched the life out of Waxahachie Life.

Connally’s Tre Wisner and Jelani McDonald combined for six touchdown runs as the Cadets steamrolled the Mustangs.