CENTEX ROUNDUP

Centex roundup: Connally blows past Giddings, 45-18

BRYAN — Kiefer Sibley collected four touchdowns as Connally had too much firepower for Giddings to roll to a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff win.

Sibley ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, including a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter. Kobe Black caught a touchdown pass as the Cadets (9-2) opened up a 21-11 halftime lead.

Sibley exploded for a 43-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and then added another 43-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Connally will face the winner of Brookshire-Royal and Hamshire-Fannett in the area round.

Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

FAIRFIELD— Gavin Oliver ran for touchdowns of 12 and 34 yards in the fourth quarter to lift Riesel to an upset of District 7-2A Division I champion Cayuga.

Payton Hoelscher ran for a one-yard score in the second quarter, but the Indians (6-5) didn't score again until the fourth quarter.

Bryson May ran for a 15-yard score with two minutes remaining to give Riesel a 28-0 lead before Cayuga (9-2) scored its lone touchdown.

Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

COPPELL — A'marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs.

The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.

It quickly got worse for Hillsboro (5-6) as Peterson ran for a three-yard score before the Eagles got on the board with Chris Montoya's touchdown catch. But Peterson caught 21-yard touchdown pass from Jimmie McFalls to give the Huskies a 35-7 halftime lead.

Peterson ran for a 31-yard score to open up the third quarter.

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs.

Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek to open the second quarter. Johnson then returned an interception for a 71-yard score, but Bremond (8-3) answered with a pair of scores to take a 22-20 halftime lead.

Swierc ran for a pair of touchdowns as Falls City (7-4) regained the lead to open the third quarter before the Tigers responded with two touchdowns to grab a 36-32 edge in the fourth quarter.

Blum 84, Aquilla 38

RIO VISTA — Blum exploded for 38 first-quarter points before romping to an easy win over Aquilla in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.

Aquilla (7-4) scored 20 first-quarter points but it wasn't nearly enough to catch Blum (7-4). Defenses improved in the second quarter as Blum went into halftime with a 52-26 lead.

Blum picked up its scoring again in the third quarter with 24 points before scoring eight more in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Abbott 56, Milford 10

ITALY — Riley Sustala busted loose for three touchdown runs as No. 1 Abbott eased to a win over Milford in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.

Sustala scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter before exploding for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 35-yard score in the third quarter for the Panthers (11-0).

Isaiah Singleton-Brooks ran for a 13-yard score and a three-yard touchdown while Karsyn Johnson ran for a 14-yard score and hit Joey Pavelka for a touchdown to finish off Milford (6-5).

