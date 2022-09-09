Centex roundup: Connally Cadets still flying high with 45-40 win over Cameron Yoe

CAMERON — The Connally Cadets’ thrill-a-minute season continued with a dramatic 45-40 victory over Cameron Yoe on Friday night at Yoe Field.

A week after Connally pulled out a 35-34 victory over rival La Vega, the Cadets rallied from a near second-half collapse to overtake the Yoemen in the final minute.

Cameron Yoe scored 20 straight points in the second half to erase a 19-point deficit and pull ahead, 40-39, when running back Tavares Crittendon ran 11 yards for a touchdown with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Connally stopped the Yoemen’s two-point-conversion attempt, then backup quarterback Jarrett Shepherd took over with starter Jelani McDonald watching from the sideline. McDonald was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury earlier in the fourth quarter.

Shepherd and the Connally offense started their final drive at their own 38-yard line with 1:58 remaining. Cadets running back Kiefer Sibley got the game-winning march started with a 14-yard run into Yoe territory.

Three plays later, Sibley converted a fourth-and-three with a 24-yard scamper around the left side to the Yoemen 17.

Sibley finished the march himself with a 17-yard game-winning touchdown run up the middle with 26 seconds left on the clock.

The Yoemen offense moved into position for quarterback Braylan Drake to throw to the end zone as time expired, but the pass fell incomplete and Connally stayed undefeated at 3-0.

Connally used a series of big plays to surge ahead of the Yoemen, 39-20, at halftime.

Sibley broke loose for a touchdown run of more than 50 yards less than a minute into the game. McDonald followed with the two-point conversion and an 8-0 initial advantage.

After Yoe answered with a TD drive that sliced the lead to 8-6, Connally’s Kobe Black logged a play in his special teams highlight reel. Black returned the ensuing kickoff more than 70 yards. Once again, Connally tacked on the two-pointer and had a 16-6 edge with 6:30 left in the opening period.

After a penalty backed up the Cadets offense to their own 6-yard line, McDonald took advantage for maximum rushing yardage. He burst into the Yoemen secondary and ran away from the Yoe defense for a 94-yard touchdown.

Sibley tacked on a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Connally converted its fourth two-pointer for a 32-13 margin with 9:42 left before the break.

The Cadets will ride the momentum into a nondistrict showdown against China Spring next week.

Arlington Heights 29, University 28

The Arlington Heights Yellowjackets brought heartbreak to homecoming at Waco ISD Stadium.

Arlington Heights running back Brian Furch ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter, cutting University’s lead to 28-27. Then quarterback Eric Orozco hit Tymir Briscoe for what proved to be the game-winning two-point conversion.

Prior to that, University’s London Smith made plays on offense and defense in the fourth quarter to put the Trojans in position to win. He intercepted an Orozco pass to stop a potential go-ahead drive for the Yellowjackets.

University quarterback JaShaun Manghane followed that by hitting Smith for a 79-yard touchdown that gave University a 28-21 advantage with just 73 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Arlington Heights took advantage of a series of injuries that plagued the Trojans in the second half. The Yellowjackets also started their game-winning drive on University’s end of the field.

Trojans running back Mekhi Sandolph capped a key first-quarter drive by plunging two yards for a touchdown on a first-and-goal play. The score put the Trojans in front, 7-0, with 5:03 left in the first quarter.

Sandolph made his way to the end zone again late in the opening period. This time he got around the corner on an eight-yard run for a 14-0 University lead.

The Trojans took the two-TD advantage into intermission as they shut out Arlington Heights in the first half.

University’s season will continue with a road game at Copperas Cove next Friday.

No. 4 Lorena 58, Cedar Hill Trinity 30

In Cedar Hill, Lorena’s Kasen Taylor scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and added a 52-yarder early in the third that helped the Leopards pull away for a road victory.

Lorena quarterback Jackson Generals added a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Porter in the second quarter, and Kaden Roberts pitched in with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Lorena improved to 2-1 on the season as the Leopards prepare to host La Vega next week.

No. 2 Mart 68, Italy 7

In Mart, Panthers quarterback Jonah Ross hit Brandon Lundy for a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter, starting the ball rolling as the home team flattened the visiting Gladiators.

Mart running back JD Bell added a couple of first-half touchdowns and De’Montrel Medlock found the end zone as well. That fueled the Panthers as they surged ahead 40-7 by the break.

Mart (3-0) has a road trip to Centerville up next.

Rogers 28, Troy 21

In Troy, Rogers scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to overtake the Trojans.

Rogers’ Garrett Wolfe scored a two-yard touchdown with 1:20 left in the third quarter to put the Eagles in front. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Troy (1-2) travels to Early next week.

Taylor 41, Robinson 19

In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign.

Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break.

But that’s as close as the Rockets (2-1) would get. Robinson will host Fairfield next Friday.

No. 2 Abbott 56, Keene 0

In Keene, Abbott’s Riley Sustala led the way as the Panthers posted a mercy-rule victory after two quarters.

Sustala scored on touchdown runs of 17, 39 and 31 yards and added a pick-six as the powerhouse Panthers quickly walloped the Chargers.