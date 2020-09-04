Centex roundup: Janek, West flatten Western Hills, 59-7

WEST — If you’re going to throw a Westfest — and that’s kind of what you can call a West vs. Western Hills matchup — you know that baby’s going to the West Trojans.

The Trojans blazed to a 24-0 lead after one quarter on their way to a lopsided 59-7 triumph over the visitors from Fort Worth on Friday night. It was a lively and fun night for West (1-1), which used an opportunistic defense to either score or set up two of its first-quarter TDs. Billy Gann had a 9-yard fumble return for a score that made it 17-0 at the 2:48 mark, then later West recovered another fumble to set up a short, 3-yard punch-in from Landon Edwards.

Trent Janek aided West’s productive running game, scoring three touchdowns.

West had the game well in hand before Western Hills ever cracked the scoreboard, building a 31-0 lead. Western Hills broke up the shutout on a three-yard TD pass from Keyon Butler to Ashon Cooper late in the second quarter.

Whitney 41, Robinson 0

WHITNEY — In recent matchups between the Whitney Wildcats and Robinson Rockets, the game has always come down to the final minutes.

Whitney was a trend buster on Friday night.