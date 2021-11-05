Centex roundup: Lorena caps off perfect district run with rout of Rockdale

LORENA — It’s not the only gold ball trophy the Lorena Leopards want to acquire, but they’ll certainly take it, for they earned it.
Fifth-ranked Lorena closed out a perfect run through District 11-3A Div. I by whacking Rockdale, 56-0, on Friday night. It’s the eighth straight win for Lorena (8-2, 6-0) following an 0-2 start to the season with non-district losses to state-ranked Franklin and China Spring.
The Leopards again displayed fine balance, rushing for 246 yards and passing for 143 in the romp over the Tigers (5-5, 3-3). Reed Michna had touchdown runs of 1, 27 and 54 yards to cap off scoring drives, while Rhett Hanson chipped in a pair of TD runs.
Lorena also flashed its special-teams prowess when Kasen Taylor took back a Rockdale punt 60 yards to the house for the Leopards’ second score of the game in the opening quarter.
Next up for Lorena is a bi-district date with Hitchcock next week.
Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35
Hamilton scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull within a touchdown, but Bosqueville hung on for the win in the end.
In the process, Bosqueville (6-4, 4-2) picked up the No. 3 playoff seed out of District 7-2A Div. I and will face Marlin in the playoffs, while Hamilton (6-4, 4-2) drops to the No. 4 seed and will face Italy.
Newt Schornack passed for four touchdowns in the Bosqueville win, hitting four different receivers for scores: John Youens, Noah Pena, Easton Hill and Justin Moore.
Marlin 76, Axtell 0
AXTELL — Desmond Woodson and the Bulldogs had a field day as they closed out the regular season in emphatic fashion, with a stampeding of the Longhorns.
Marlin (7-3, 4-1) will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of District 8-2A Div. I and will face Bosqueville in next week’s bi-district playoffs.
Woodson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more for Marlin, which never had to sweat this one. The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and led 56-0 at the half.
Zha’mauryon Lofton, always capable of a big play, intercepted a pair of passes for the Marlin defense. Axtell closed out its season at 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.
No. 1 Mart 49, Wortham 0
WORTHAM — If anyone in any classification is playing better than Mart … no, forget that. Nobody is playing better than Mart.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers capped off a perfect regular season with a spanking of the Bulldogs. Mart (10-0, 5-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) will start its quest for a fourth state championship in five seasons next week against Clarksville.
This marked the third straight shutout win for Mart and the fifth of the season for the feisty Panther defense. Not that the offense got left out of the fun, as Robert Hickman scampered for two touchdowns and Trey Powell passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. Hickman also snagged one of Powell’s TD tosses.
Despite the loss, Wortham (5-5, 2-3) is playoff-bound as the district’s No. 4 seed and will face District 9-2A champ Maud next week.
Arlington Seguin 35, University 13
The Trojans will have to wait until next year to try to lock down the first win of Kent Laster’s time leading the program, as Seguin swarmed University in the regular-season finale at Waco ISD Stadium.
University (0-10, 0-7 in District 5-5A Div. II) finishes off a winless season, and despite occasional flurries of sharp play, the Trojans’ closest game was an 18-point loss to Joshua. They will welcome back their leading rusher and their leading tackler from this season in 2022, that being Mekhi Sandolph and Dantrell Degrate, respectively.
Seguin is out of the playoffs, and closes its season at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in district.
No. 3 Abbott 56, Penelope 0
ABBOTT — Was the mercy rule created for the Abbott Panthers? It sure feels that way this year.
The third-ranked Panthers picked up their 10th mercy-rule win in 10 tries by declawing the Wolverines on Senior Night on Thursday. Abbott (10-0, 3-0) emerged as the undefeated District 12-1A champion for a second straight year, and will play Avalon in next week’s bi-district playoffs.
Robert Munoz rushed for a 20-yard touchdown less than two minutes into this one, and Abbott was off and running. The Panthers outgained Penelope, 181-58.
Munoz finished with 66 yards and two TDs on the ground, while Kane Klaus, Brady Schultz, Riley Sustala and Kaspar Knust chipped in a scoring run apiece.
Blum 78, Avalon 32
BLUM — It was a bumpy start to the season for Blum, as the Bobcats lost five of their first six games. But they’ve rebounded to finish in a familiar position, as district champions.
Blum claimed the District 11-1A Div. I title with a romp over Avalon. Both teams came into the night 3-0 in district, but the Bobcats (5-5, 4-0) established themselves as the clear champ. JC Lavender had the Avalon defenders seeing purple, as they couldn’t catch the Blum back, who finished with 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Blum will face Coolidge in next week’s playoffs, while Avalon draws second-ranked Abbott.