Centex roundup: Lorena caps off perfect district run with rout of Rockdale

This marked the third straight shutout win for Mart and the fifth of the season for the feisty Panther defense. Not that the offense got left out of the fun, as Robert Hickman scampered for two touchdowns and Trey Powell passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. Hickman also snagged one of Powell’s TD tosses.

Despite the loss, Wortham (5-5, 2-3) is playoff-bound as the district’s No. 4 seed and will face District 9-2A champ Maud next week.

Arlington Seguin 35, University 13

The Trojans will have to wait until next year to try to lock down the first win of Kent Laster’s time leading the program, as Seguin swarmed University in the regular-season finale at Waco ISD Stadium.

University (0-10, 0-7 in District 5-5A Div. II) finishes off a winless season, and despite occasional flurries of sharp play, the Trojans’ closest game was an 18-point loss to Joshua. They will welcome back their leading rusher and their leading tackler from this season in 2022, that being Mekhi Sandolph and Dantrell Degrate, respectively.

Seguin is out of the playoffs, and closes its season at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in district.

No. 3 Abbott 56, Penelope 0