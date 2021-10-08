Centex roundup: Mansfield's second-half surge spoils Midway homecoming

Midway had a chance, but it’s hard to win when you help the opponent out by beating yourself.
Mansfield scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to spoil Midway’s homecoming night, 24-6, and keep the Panthers winless on the season.
Midway (0-6 overall, 0-3 in District 11-6A) held a 6-0 lead at the half, but the Panthers came unraveled after the break. They suffered a blocked punt, a fumble and an interception, allowing Mansfield (4-2, 2-1) to come alive.
After going up 7-6 earlier in the third quarter, Kendreus Coleman somehow found a wide-open hole in the Midway defense and scored easily on a 32-yard pass with 1:50 left in the third.
Mansfield only widened the gap from there.
It was a war of attrition for much of the first half, as the defenses held serve and the teams traded punt in a battle of field position. Neither team really even threatened to score for the vast majority of the half.
Finally, Midway’s Reid Tedford connected with just-back-in-the-lineup Junior Thornton on a long pass that set the Panthers up in Mansfield territory. Shortly thereafter Tedford looked like he might put the Panthers on the board with a TD pass, but a chop block flag wiped out the score. Fortunately for Midway, it recovered moments later, with Tedford finding Taron Lorance on a scoring toss with 1:56 to go in the half. James Satterfield’s PAT try was no good, but Midway held a 6-0 lead that it ultimately took into intermission.
DeSoto 72, Waco High 6
DESOTO — Matt Allen picked apart the Waco High defense, and DeSoto prevented the Lions from finding the win column for the first time.
Allen connected on 11 of 12 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns for DeSoto (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 11-6A), which cruised in this one. The Eagles built a 30-0 lead after a quarter and were up 51-0 at the half.
The Lions (0-6, 0-3) mustered just three first downs and 16 yards of offense. Waco High finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Lamarcus McDonald to Reggie Lewis.
Mansfield Timberview 76, University 0
Pushing aside any thoughts of this week’s frightening shooting at their school, the Mansfield Timberview Wolves pocketed a win over the winless Trojans at Waco ISD Stadium.
The game came just two days after a gunman opened fire on Timberview’s campus, leading to four people being injured.
As for the game, Timberview (3-3, 2-1 in District 5-5A Div. II) scored at will, and was able to empty the bench and get many of its reserves some action in the second half.
University (0-6, 0-3) suffered its second straight shutout loss. The Trojans will travel to Burleson next week.
Connally 28, Robinson 7
The Cadets started out District 9-4A play right, taking down the Rockets to open district on the winning track.
With a chance to hit the reset button, both teams came out hungry and scored touchdowns in the first quarter. Robinson (1-5, 0-1) tied the game at 7 late in the opening quarter on Casan Mahan’s 5-yard run up the middle following a fourth-down conversion from the Rockets moments earlier.
But Connally (2-3, 1-0) responded with 21 unanswered points to pull away. Tre Wisner ran for two touchdowns to spark the Cadets’ effective running game and Germone Powell and Jelani McDonald ran for a score apiece. McDonald, the quarterback, showed some nifty moves on that broken-play score late in the third quarter, as he bobbled the snap off the turf before taking off on the 45-yard scoot, eluding tackles as he flew down the sideline.
Italy 23, Marlin 21
ITALY — Games don’t often come down to the difference of a defensive score, but that’s how it worked out for the Gladiators.
Italy’s defense picked up a safety against Marlin with just over six minutes to go, and that gave the Gladiators just enough margin in the District 8-2A Div. I opener.
Italy (4-2 overall, 1-0 district) built a 14-7 lead by halftime, taking the lead on Gabriel Martinez’s 1-yard plunge late in the half.
After the Gladiators stretched the gap to 21-7 in the third quarter, Marlin (3-3, 0-1) came chopping back. Trajon Butler busted loose on a 77-yard TD jaunt, then early in the fourth quarter Desmond Woodson found the area’s leading receiver Derion Gullette on a 76-yard connection to paydirt. The PAT tied the game at 21 with 9:57 to go.
But with 6:04 to go, Woodson had to scramble in his own end zone, and Italy brought him down to go up 23-21.
No. 7 West 63, Dallas A-Plus 0
DALLAS — It might have come a day earlier than normal, but West’s body clock looked right on time.
The seventh-ranked Trojans marked up Dallas A-Plus, scoring 35 first-quarter points en route to an easy win on Thursday night.
Jacob Boggs took the opening kickoff 90 yards to the house for West (7-0, 3-0 District 7-3A Div. I), and the Trojans were off and running. Wyatt Wolf and the West running game showed its fangs early, as Wolf scored on first-quarter runs of 19, 55 and 19 yards.
T.J. McCutcheon scored offensively and defensively for West, on a 7-yard run and a 23-yard interception runback. The Trojans also got TD runs from Joseph Pendleton, Israel Gutierrez and Joshua Strom in the win.