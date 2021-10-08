Centex roundup: Mansfield's second-half surge spoils Midway homecoming

Midway had a chance, but it’s hard to win when you help the opponent out by beating yourself.

Mansfield scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to spoil Midway’s homecoming night, 24-6, and keep the Panthers winless on the season.

Midway (0-6 overall, 0-3 in District 11-6A) held a 6-0 lead at the half, but the Panthers came unraveled after the break. They suffered a blocked punt, a fumble and an interception, allowing Mansfield (4-2, 2-1) to come alive.

After going up 7-6 earlier in the third quarter, Kendreus Coleman somehow found a wide-open hole in the Midway defense and scored easily on a 32-yard pass with 1:50 left in the third.

Mansfield only widened the gap from there.

It was a war of attrition for much of the first half, as the defenses held serve and the teams traded punt in a battle of field position. Neither team really even threatened to score for the vast majority of the half.