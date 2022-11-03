Centex Roundup: Marlin blows by Valley Mills, 41-14

VALLEY MILLS — Marlin opened up a 21-0 first-quarter lead to continue its late-season roll with six wins in the last seven games after opening with three losses.

Desmond Wilson opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run before Mario Hopwood ran for an eight-yard score. Zha'mauryon Lofton intercepted a pass to set up his own touchdown reception.

Joeffrey Mims followed with an interception return for 55 yards to give the Bulldogs (6-4, 6-1) a 28-7 halftime lead over the Eagles (2-8, 2-5).

The Bulldogs finished second in District 8-2A Division I play behind Crawford.

Rosebud-Lott 41, Moody 13

In Travis, After a 13-13 halftime tie, Rosebud-Lott dominated the second half with 28 unanswered points to ease to the win.

The Cougars scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters. Rosebud-Lott (7-3, 5-2) finished third in District 8-2A Division I behind Crawford and Marlin while Moody fell to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in district play, missing the playoffs.

Abbott 56, Gholson 0

In Abbott, Karsyn Johnson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the No. 1 Panthers completed an unbeaten regular season with a 10-0 overall record and a 4-0 record in district play.

Johnson ran for touchdowns of 11 and 25 yards and hit Hayden Pustejovsky for an 11-yard score. Riley Sustala opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Singleton-Brooks scored on an 11-yard run.

Will Gerik scored the Panthers' final touchdown on a one-yard run before Paxton Pustejovsky ended the scoring with a 51-yard field goal late in the second quarter as they beat Gholson (4-6, 0-4) by the mercy rule.

Teague 27, Fairfield 12

In Fairfield, Jehmel Rice caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and the Lions' defense was strong throughout the game by holding Fairfield scoreless until the final quarter.

The Lions (6-4, 5-1) will enter the playoffs as the second-place team from District 8-3A Division I. Fairfield makes the playoffs at 4-6 overall and 3-3 in district play, tied with playoff-bound Mexia and Groesbeck.