Centex roundup: Marlin's Lofton puts on a show as Bulldogs rally past Cayuga

MARLIN — Nothing like a length-of-the-field play to flip the momentum in your favor.

That’s what Marlin benefited from, as Zha’mauryon Lofton delivered a 105-yard interception return to push the Bulldogs in the lead to stay in a District 8-2A victory over Cayuga, 40-7, in a homecoming contest Friday night at Legion Field.

Cayuga (1-6, 1-1) led 7-6 and was driving late in the second quarter, looking to go up two scores. But then Lofton picked off the Wildcat pass in the end zone and dashed all the way back the other way to push Marlin (4-3, 1-1) ahead with the most titanic of all takeaways.

Lofton wasn’t done, as he also ran for a touchdown and returned a punt for another in the second half.

Marlin needed very little time after the halftime break to build on its lead. Less than two minutes into the second half, Desmond Woodson found Trajon Butler on a 13-yard TD pass to stretch the Bulldog lead to 20-7. Woodson also ran for Marlin’s first score of the game on a 10-yard scoot.

Salado 28, Connally 7

SALADO — Salado used a ball-control attack to play keep-away from the Cadets and pocket a home win in District 9-4A action.