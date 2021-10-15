Centex roundup: Marlin's Lofton puts on a show as Bulldogs rally past Cayuga

MARLIN — Nothing like a length-of-the-field play to flip the momentum in your favor.
That’s what Marlin benefited from, as Zha’mauryon Lofton delivered a 105-yard interception return to push the Bulldogs in the lead to stay in a District 8-2A victory over Cayuga, 40-7, in a homecoming contest Friday night at Legion Field.
Cayuga (1-6, 1-1) led 7-6 and was driving late in the second quarter, looking to go up two scores. But then Lofton picked off the Wildcat pass in the end zone and dashed all the way back the other way to push Marlin (4-3, 1-1) ahead with the most titanic of all takeaways.
Lofton wasn’t done, as he also ran for a touchdown and returned a punt for another in the second half.
Marlin needed very little time after the halftime break to build on its lead. Less than two minutes into the second half, Desmond Woodson found Trajon Butler on a 13-yard TD pass to stretch the Bulldog lead to 20-7. Woodson also ran for Marlin’s first score of the game on a 10-yard scoot.
Salado 28, Connally 7
SALADO — Salado used a ball-control attack to play keep-away from the Cadets and pocket a home win in District 9-4A action.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-0) controlled the ball and the clock with its effective Slot-T attack. The Eagles built a 28-0 lead and had the game well in control for much of the way.
Connally (2-4, 1-1) appeared to be driving for its first touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Eagles turned back Cadets running back Tre Wisner on a fourth-down carry to keep the shutout intact.
Connally finally cracked the scoreboard with 40 seconds to go. Quarterback Jelani McDonald scrambled outside the pocket and found Wisner on a deep toss along the sideline. That pushed the Cadets into the red zone and helped set up a 5-yard screen pass from McDonald to Kobe Black, who eluded a couple of Salado tackle attempts to get in for the score.
No. 1 Mart 52, Bremond 6
BREMOND — Mart can flip the field in a hurry, and we’re not talking about punts here.
The No. 1-ranked Panthers used a multitude of yard-churning big plays to tame the Tigers in District 10-2A Div. II play and remain perfect on the season.
Mart (7-0, 2-0) tallied seven touchdowns, including scoring passes by Trey Powell covering 41, 46 and 71 yards. He also connected with Jonah Ross on a 35-yard scoring strike and found Wesley Carroll on a 6-yard TD. Mart put this one in the bank quickly, as it is prone to do, leading 38-0 at the half.
Bremond (2-5, 1-1) broke up the shutout with a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21 (OT)
HILLSBORO — Hillsboro couldn’t hang on to a fourth-quarter lead, as Glen Rose rallied to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime.
Hillsboro (4-4, 1-1 in District 5-4A Div. II) clung to a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Glen Rose (7-1, 2-0) came up with a huge game-tying touchdown run with 2:31 to play.
The Tigers scored again in overtime, a TD that Hillsboro couldn’t match. Despite the loss. It was a big game for the Eagles’ defense, which produced interception and fumble returns for touchdowns.
No. 10 Lorena 63, McGregor 0
McGREGOR — In Lorena, it’s definitely a spread offense, because the Leopards enjoy spreading the wealth.
Ryne Abel found three different receivers on touchdown passes and five other Leopards scored touchdowns as 10th-ranked Lorena blanked the Bulldogs.
Abel connected on 9 of 10 passes for 212 yards and those three TDs – hitting Jaydon Porter on a 35-yard strike, Camden Brock on a 27-yarder and Michael Moore from 35 yards out.
Reed Michna got loose on a 52-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter and finished with 90 yards and two TDs on the ground for the night. Even Lorena’s defense got in on the act, as defensive lineman Joe Gutshall picked off a pass and took it back 41 yards for six points.
Lorena upped its record to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district. McGregor (2-6, 0-4) threatened to score in the first quarter, driving to the Leopard 1-yard line, but ended up missing a field goal.
Cameron-Troy game postponed
Cameron Yoe’s homecoming contest certainly didn’t go off as planned, as the Yoemen and visiting Troy Trojans were forced to postpone the game when no officials showed, according to Tim Waits of the Temple Daily Telegram, who was in attendance.
The game between Yoe (2-5, 2-1) and Troy (1-5, 1-1) will be made up on Saturday at 10 a.m., still in Cameron.