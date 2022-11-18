Centex roundup: McCollum, China Spring keep on clicking, 41-7

CORSICANA — Two steps down, four to go for China Spring to reach its ultimate goal of a repeat state championship.

The No. 1-ranked Cougars pulled away in the second half to claim a 41-7 victory over Kaufman in the Class 4A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium.

Kaufman (8-4) actually led 7-6 after one quarter of play, but the Lions couldn’t sustain the level of play needed to spring the upset against mighty China Spring, now 8-0 in the playoffs over the past two seasons.

Cash McCollum was money again at quarterback for China Spring (11-1), which will play Lake Worth in next week’s regional quarterfinals. McCollum tossed four touchdown passes and also flashed his wheels on a 16-yard scramble to paydirt. McCollum completed 11 of 14 overall for 214 yards.

Tre Hafford made seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Tristan Exline snagged two catches for 77 yards, both of which went for touchdowns. Kyle Barton again paced a steady China Spring rushing attack with 123 yards.

Braxton Garmon ran for 120 yards to spearhead Kaufman, but the Lions were limited to just 34 yards through the air by the tough China Spring defense.

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Connally 30

WILLIS — Connally hung tough, but it wasn’t quite enough in the end.

The Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to push past the Cadets and end a strong Connally season in the Class 4A Div. II area playoffs. Connally finishes up the year at 9-3.

Leading 8-6 entering the third quarter, Connally gained a bit of breathing room when it made a huge play in the passing game. Jelani McDonald hooked up with Jylon Nobles on a 56-yard touchdown connection to stretch the lead to 15-6.

But Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) wouldn’t go away. The Longhorns pulled back to within 15-12 on Tyler Spencer’s 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter, setting up a wild fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 36 points.

Hamshire-Fannett went ahead in the fourth and actually stretched the lead to 33-22. But Connally showed plenty of pluck in rallying, scoring late in the game on McDonald’s 33-yard pass to Ke’Are Riley. Then Kiefer Sibley added a two-point run to bring Connally to within 33-30.

But Hamshire-Fannett recovered the ensuing onside kick, and was able to kneel out the clock for the win.

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

ALVIN — The rapper Drake has a song named “Trophies.” If Cameron’s Braylan Drake keeps this up, his team is going to add a lot more trophies to the case.

Drake accounted for five touchdowns as the Yoemen squished Orangefield in the Class 3A Div. I area playoffs. That came on four TD passes and a 6-yard keeper.

The Yoemen (9-3) had an answer for every Orangefield strike. After Gavin Perry-Koci returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for Orangefield to cut Cameron’s lead to 28-13 in the third quarter, Cameron responded with a 66-yard scoring drive. Drake put the finishing touches on that march with a 21-yard dart to Charlie Mayer, who had three TDs on the night.

Cameron will face Columbus in next week’s regional quarters.

No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7

MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs.

Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.

Cushing (8-4) actually struck first, scoring on a short run seven minutes into the game. But Mart responded with 77 unanswered points.

Ross had touchdown passes of 34 and 8 yards to Medlock, and also ran for a 3-yard TD. Medlock had a 14-yard TD run to go with his two scoring catches. Meanwhile, Bell also had a hat trick of touchdowns, with runs of 17, 40 and 27 yards.

Brandon Lundy excelled for the always-stingy Mart defense, intercepting a pair of passes.

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

BURLESON — Riesel’s ground-and-pound attack put the bang on the Bangs Dragons, as the Indians rolled to a Class 2A Div. I area-round win.

It’s the second straight year to advance to the third round for Riesel (7-5), which last year made it to the third round in 3A Div. II. And the Indians will draw a familiar opponent, as they’ll get district foe Crawford in next week’s regional quarterfinals.

Riesel built a 28-0 halftime lead on four touchdown runs, as that’s been a successful strategy under second-year head coach Tyler Crow.

No. 6 Chilton 48, Brackettville 7

FREDERICKSBURG — The stingy Pirates aren’t giving up their bounty, and that defensive-minded notion just keeps extending their season.

Chilton mauled Brackettville in Friday’s Class 2A Div. II area playoffs. That pushes the Pirates (12-0) on to the third round to face a fellow state-ranked foe in Burton.

Chilton has given up 14 points or less in eight of its 12 games this season.

Pasadena First Baptist 78, Live Oak 28

BRYAN — Defending TAPPS six-man state champion Live Oak put the pressure on First Baptist early, scoring the first 14 points of the game. But the Warriors responded in a mighty way to end the Falcons’ season in the regional round.

First Baptist scored 32 in the first quarter and 40 more in the second quarter to open up a 72-28 lead by halftime. Then the Warriors clinched the mercy-rule win on Donald Guillory’s 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Allbree Sharp scored a pair of touchdowns in his final high school game for Live Oak (6-6), on runs of 50 and 9 yards. Live Oak also scored on a 20-yard pass from Tristan Wachsmann to George Sutherland, and on Will Nicholas’s 21-yard scamper in the second quarter.

But they just couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors’ explosive attack.