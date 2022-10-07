Centex Roundup: No. 2 China Spring roars to 59-17 win over Alvarado

In China Spring, the No. 2 Cougars raced to a 56-10 halftime lead to cruise to a District 5-4A Division I-opening win over Alvarado.

The Cougars scored their first touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Cash McCollum to Cameron Campos before Alvarado came back with a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead.

But China Spring kicked its offense into overdrive by scoring seven straight touchdowns.

Kyle Barton scored on a 41-yard run near the end of the first quarter before McCollum found Campos for a 27-yard touchdown. Jase Garrett returned an interception for a score and Barton ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

The Cougars (6-1, 1-0) kept rolling as Tristan Exline made a 50-yard catch to set up his four-yard touchdown run. Tre Hafford's punt return set up Barton's next touchdown run, and McCollum hit Barton for a 23-yard touchdown to close the first-half scoring against Alvarado (3-4, 0-1).

Red Oak 69, Waco High 7

At Waco ISD Stadium, Red Oak showed how explosive its offense can be by building a 56-7 halftime lead to get a much needed win to stay in the District 4-5A Division I race.

The Hawks (5-1, 3-1) got impressive play from quarterback Jaylon Robinson while also building their lead with some impressive defensive plays.

Zachary Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown and the Hawks also scored on a blocked punt in the rout of Waco High (1-6, 0-5).

Salado 33, Robinson 24

In Robinson, Luke Law hit Seth Reavis with a 20-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes remaining as the Eagles nailed down a District 11-4A Division I-opening win over the Rockets.

Robinson (3-4, 0-1) had cut the lead to 26-24 with a scoring pass before Law's big touchdown throw to lift the Eagles (3-4, 1-0).

Brayden Gant scored on a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown before Kase Maedgen ran for a five-yard score to give the Eagles a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Blake Borrego hit a field goal for the Rockets to cut the halftime deficit to 20-17.

Law hit Morgan Adams with an 82-yard touchdown pass to open up a 26-17 Eagles lead in the third quarter.

Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0

In Groesbeck, the Goats broke loose for 27 first-half points behind Chris Cox's three touchdown runs to stay unbeaten in District 8-3A Division I.

The Goats (5-1, 2-0) opened their scoring with Cox's 18-yard touchdown run before he added a two-yard TD to take a 14-0 lead. His three-yard scoring run and Ca'Zian Bradley's eight-yard touchdown run stretched the lead to 27-0.

In the fourth quarter, Trent Platt threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Braden Hurt for Groesbeck's final score as Kemp fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in district.

Cameron Yoe 48, Academy 13

In Cameron, Kardarius Bradley exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to open the first quarter and broke loose for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter as the Yoemen romped to the win.

Later in the second quarter, Armando Reyes picked off an Academy pass and ran for an 86-yard TD as Cameron (4-2, 2-0) grabbed a 27-0 lead.

Just before halftime, Landon Greene fired a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Quorius Hardman for another Yoe score.

Academy fell to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in district with the loss.

Temple Christian 33, Bishop Reicher 13

Unbeaten Fort Worth Temple Christian scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 6-0 and 3-0 in district play at J.J. Kearns Stadium.

Bishop Reicher (0-5, 0-3) was highly competitive in the first half as Tyler Ward scored and Brayden Gollihar broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run.

Bosqueville 32, Moody 29

In Bosqueville, the Bulldogs scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter to overcome Moody in a hotly contested District 8-2A Division I game.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) were trailing 29-27 at the end of the third quarter after Moody (3-3, 1-2) scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion.

Moody went into halftime with a 21-20 lead before Bosqueville scored the first touchdown in the third quarter.