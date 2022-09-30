 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Centex roundup: No. 2 China Spring romps to 49-16 win over Cornerstone

In China Spring, the No. 2 Cougars celebrated homecoming in style as they opened up a 42-0 halftime lead en route to a blowout win over San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.

Coming off last week's 24-16 loss to TAPPS power No. 1 Dallas Parish Episcopal, the Cougars (5-1) dominated from the opening kick.

On China Spring's second offensive play, Kyle Barton exploded 40 yards for a touchdown. The Cougars stretched their lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter with one-yard touchdown runs by Barton and quarterback Cash McCollum.

The Cougars didn't score again until 3:59 remaining in the second quarter when Tristan Exline broke away for a 32-yard touchdown run to finish off a 95-yard drive.

Barton exploded for a 73-yard touchdown for his third score of the game before McCollum slipped away for a 44-yard score for China Spring's sixth touchdown of the first half against the Warriors (1-5).

Connally 45, Springtown 27

In Springtown, Kobe Black busted loose for four first-half touchdowns as the Cadets (4-2) opened up a 32-point halftime lead and eased to the win.

Black scored his first touchdown 20 seconds into the game as he exploded for a 40-yard run. He added two more touchdowns to open up a 22-0 lead before Springtown got on the board midway through the second quarter.

Black then showed his defensive skills as he intercepted a pass and returned it for a 76-yard touchdown late in the second quarter as the Cadets went into halftime with a 38-6 lead.

Killeen Ellison 24, Waco High 6

In Killeen, the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and went on to nail down their first district win.

The Eagles (2-3, 1-2) shut out the Lions (1-5, 0-4) until RJ Young hit Reggie Lewis with a nine-yard touchdown pass with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24

In Travis, Rosebud-Lott scored the final three touchdowns, including a 32-yard run by Moses Fox in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Riesel (2-3, 1-1) scored the first touchdown when Bryson May broke away for a 24-yard run, but Rosebud-Lott responded with Kyle Finan's one-yard scoring run to cap a 63-yard drive.

Mason Heath gave the Indians a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter when he popped loose for a 43-yard touchdown. However, Finan hit Breon Lewis with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter as Rosebud-Lott (4-2, 1-1) pulled into a 14-14 tie.

Riesel grabbed a 17-14 halftime lead on Evan Hicks' 38-yard field goal. But Finan ran for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Cougars a 21-17 lead midway through the third quarter.

Riesel regained the lead on Payton Hoelscher's 30-yard pass to Santana Cisneros. But the Cougars answered with a Finan score to close the third quarter.

Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28

In Robinson, the Rockets took a 21-13 lead with two minutes left in the second quarter and held on the rest of the way.

With the game tied at 13-13, the Rockets closed the first half with a touchdown and then built a 28-13 lead with a score early in the fourth quarter.

After Waxahachie Life (2-3) answered with a touchdown, the Rockets (3-3) stretched their lead to 35-20 with six minutes remaining.

Marlin 61, Moody 7

In Marlin, the Bulldogs scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter to win their second straight game after an 0-3 start.

The Bulldogs scored two minutes into the game when Desmond Woodson threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Zha'mauryon Lofton before Mario Hopwood scored on a two-yard run to take a 13-0 lead.

Woodson threw an 80-yard scoring pass in the second quarter to Jeoffrey Mims and Caden Thomas-Judie returned a kickoff for a 73-yard score to stretch the halftime lead to 27-7.

