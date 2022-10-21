Centex Roundup: No. 3 Crawford pounds Bosqueville, 59-6

CRAWFORD — The No. 3 Crawford Pirates rolled up 41 first-half points to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District 8-2A Division I.

Breck Chambers and Camron Walker were among the players who ran for first-half touchdowns for the Pirates. Chambers also returned an interception for a touchdown to open up the 41-0 lead over the Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3).

Walker ran for a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter to help seal the win for Crawford.

No. 8 Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21

In Cameron, the No. 8 Yoemen raced to a 28-14 first-half lead and kept stretching it throughout the second half to set up a showdown for the District 11-3A Division I lead next week against unbeaten No. 1 Franklin.

Rockdale (2-6, 1-3) took a quick lead to open the game as Tim Grice exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run. But the Yoemen (6-2, 4-0) came back with a one-yard run for a touchdown by Armando Reyes followed by Braylan Drake's TD pass to Reyes to take the lead.

Drake then hit Ja'Quorius Hardman on the post route for a 24-yard TD to open up a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Drake threw his third TD pass of the half when he hit Charlie Mayer for 17 yards.

Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

In Gatesville, Madisonville took a quick 10-0 lead and never looked back to stay unbeaten in the District 11-4A Division II race.

The Mustangs (5-3, 2-0) got an early touchdown run from Phillip Green before he scored again midway through the second quarter to open up a 16-0 edge.

Lorenzo Johnson's interception for a touchdown stretched Madisonville's lead to 24-0 before the Hornets (6-3, 1-2) scored late in the second quarter on Jacob Newkirk's run.

No. 1 Abbott 48, Coolidge 0

In Abbott, the No. 1 Panthers scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to win by the six-man mercy rule.

Riley Sustala ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and also led the Panthers with six tackles. Mason Hejl carried three times for 44 yards and also scored a touchdown.

Abbott (8-0, 2-0) only threw one pass but made it count as Karsyn Johnson hit Brady Schulz for 60 yards as Coolidge dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district.