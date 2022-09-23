Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak

DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf.

Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS Division I state champions and No. 1 ranked team among Texas private schools, stiff-armed China Spring for a 24-16 victory on Friday night at Gloria H. Snyder Stadium.

The Cougars (4-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division I, had won 20 consecutive games, including the 4A Division II state title last December, as they went on the road to the DFW Metroplex. They trailed by four points at the break, but couldn’t shift the momentum enough in the second half.

China Spring was trying to force one more three-and-out to get the ball back with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. That’s when Parish Episcopal running back Cedric Mays got around the corner and raced 77 yards for a Panther touchdown to ice the victory.

Parish Episcopal quarterback Sawyer Anderson found Derek Eusebio running loose in the China Spring secondary midway through the second quarter. Eusebio hauled in the pass and avoided a Cougar defender on his way to a 44-yard touchdown.

That score, plus Panthers kicker Ryan Shiller’s 24-yard field goal late in the second quarter, allowed Parish Episcopal to take a 17-13 advantage to halftime.

China Spring running back Kyle Barton capped a couple of long scoring drives with one-yard TD dives as the Cougars punched back throughout the first and second quarters.

Barton, who finished with more than 120 rushing yards, did a lot of the work for China Spring running between the tackles in the first half. Cougars QB Cash McCollum kept it balanced by hitting Tre Hafford for a couple of big gains.

The China Spring defense came up with a stop deep in its own territory to open the game and kept the Panthers from scoring when Shiller’s 27-yard field goal hit the right upright and bounced away.

Crawford 35, Rosebud-Lott 0

In Crawford, Pirates running backs Breck Chambers and Camron Walker and quarterback Luke Torbert took turns making big plays as they led their team to a district-opening win over Rosebud-Lott.

Chambers ran 15 yards for a touchdown and Walker added an 11-yard scoring romp to put Crawford in front, 14-0, late in the second quarter.

Torbert added a touchdown pass and a TD run, both of more than 50 yards, in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Pirates’ defense clamped down on an oft-prolific Rosebud-Lott offense to earn a shutout.

Crawford (4-0, 1-0) travels to Valley Mills next week while Rosebud-Lott (2-2, 0-1) hosts Riesel.

Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium.

Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.

Hudson also had a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown that put Lake Belton in front 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Broncos (4-1, 2-1) led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to the victory. They host Cleburne next week.

Waco High (1-3, 0-3), which has failed to score a touchdown in three straight games, has Killeen Ellison next up on the schedule.

Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)

In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic.

Blackcats running back Deandr’a Sandles scored a late touchdown to complete a comeback from a 15-0 deficit, tying the game at 29.

But Groesbeck didn’t flinch and boosted its record to 4-1 and 1-0 in district. Mexia is still looking for its first victory of the campaign after falling to 0-5 and 0-1.

Hillsboro 33, Robinson 27

In Hillsboro, the homestanding Eagles climbed out of an early two-touchdown deficit to defeat Robinson.

Hillsboro quarterback Austin Cook tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Darrian Hodge late in the third quarter to put the Eagles in front. Cook’s two-point conversion pass to Hodge made it 27-21 in Hillsboro’s favor.

Robinson (2-3) tied the game when Christian Lujan ran eight yards for a touchdown. But the Rockets couldn’t convert the extra point and the game remained tied at 27.

Hillsboro’s Ezrian Emory put his team back in front with a 41-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (3-2) open district at Fort Worth Benbrook next week.

Gatesville 56, Godley 42

In Gatesville, the Hornets survived an offensive explosion from both teams at McKamie Stadium.

Gatesville (4-1) notched its third straight victory and scored more than 40 points for the second week in a row. The Hornets have one more nondistrict contest, at Mineral Wells next week, before opening district play against Connally back at McKamie on Oct. 7.

Abbott 46, Avalon 0

In Abbott, the Panthers scored on a pass, a run and a pick-six all in the first quarter on the way to a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Eagles.

Abbott’s Riley Sustala intercepted a pass from Avalon QB Erick Padron midway through the first quarter and took it to the house.

Panthers QB Karsyn Johnson followed with a four-yard touchdown pass to Joey Pavelka. Johnson also ran 50 yards for the final score of the evening with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

Abbott’s Brady Schulz ran for touchdowns of 38 and 35 yards.

The Panthers improved to 5-0 and play Borden County at a neutral site on Thursday.