Centex roundup: Smedshammer, Lorena nail down bi-district win, 54-14

The Pacers (5-6) trailed by only 10 points, 52-42, entering the fourth quarter of this TCAF Six-Man Div. II state semifinal clash. But the Saints (10-1) came marching in, as Harvest exploded for a 43-point fourth quarter.

Harvest moves on to next week’s state final against the winner of Azle Christian and Haslet Heritage.

Mexia 44, Longview Spring Hill 26

MEXIA — The Blackcats weren’t unlucky on Friday the 13th, not at all. Mexia rode a couple of significant rushing efforts from their top two offensive threats to an impressive win over Spring Hill on Friday in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Jarrell Wiley consistently creased the Spring Hill defense, rushing 15 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Le’marion Miller made his return to the Blackcat lineup in style, getting loose on a touchdown scamper of 70-plus yards on his way to 127 yards on the ground.

Mexia (6-4) advances to play Sunnyvale in the area playoffs next week.

Bremond 58, Maud 14

BROWNSBORO — Bremond opened the 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs with style, pounding Maud in a game that the Tigers had well in hand by halftime.