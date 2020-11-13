Centex roundup: Smedshammer, Lorena nail down bi-district win, 54-14

GIDDINGS — When you travel a hundred miles for a game, you want to ensure a happy bus ride home.
Lorena is riding free and easy.
Ben Smedshammer ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Leopards hammered Boling, 54-14, in the Class 3A Div. I bi-district playoffs Friday night at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium.
Lorena (8-2) moved the ball efficiently all night, rushing for 292 yards, and distributing the wealth evenly among a variety of productive backs. The Leopards also occasionally had some short fields to work with, thanks to some great punt returns from Daylan Brower, the leading return man in Central Texas.
Smedshammer had TD runs of 2, 9 and 1 yards to cap off scoring drives in the first half, as the Leopards built a lopsided 27-7 halftime edge. Smedshammer also threw a 6-yard TD pass to Sam Ives for the first points of the second half.
Rhett Hanson added a pair of TD runs, while Cayden Madkins and Parker Wagoner hit the end zone once apiece.
Lorena will move on to play Crockett in the area playoffs, next Thursday in Madisonville.
Bartonville Lantana Harvest 95, Parkview Christian 50
AQUILLA — Harvest ended Parkview’s state title dreams with a fierce fourth quarter.
The Pacers (5-6) trailed by only 10 points, 52-42, entering the fourth quarter of this TCAF Six-Man Div. II state semifinal clash. But the Saints (10-1) came marching in, as Harvest exploded for a 43-point fourth quarter.
Harvest moves on to next week’s state final against the winner of Azle Christian and Haslet Heritage.
Mexia 44, Longview Spring Hill 26
MEXIA — The Blackcats weren’t unlucky on Friday the 13th, not at all. Mexia rode a couple of significant rushing efforts from their top two offensive threats to an impressive win over Spring Hill on Friday in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs.
Jarrell Wiley consistently creased the Spring Hill defense, rushing 15 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Le’marion Miller made his return to the Blackcat lineup in style, getting loose on a touchdown scamper of 70-plus yards on his way to 127 yards on the ground.
Mexia (6-4) advances to play Sunnyvale in the area playoffs next week.
Bremond 58, Maud 14
BROWNSBORO — Bremond opened the 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs with style, pounding Maud in a game that the Tigers had well in hand by halftime.
Bremond (8-3) scored seven first-half touchdowns on its way to a 48-0 lead by intermission, then eased off the gas pedal in the second half to cruise on home with the win. The Tigers advance to play Tenaha, a winner over Burkeville, in next week’s area playoff round.
Maud closes its season at 3-6.
Bishop Reicher 45, Dallas Shelton 11
Reicher returned to the field and returned to the win column in a big way, picking up a district victory over visiting Shelton in convincing fashion at J.J. Kearns Stadium.
Reicher (2-4) snapped a three-game losing skid, and enjoyed itself, as the Cougars have also had to deal with multiple cancellations this season.
Eli Cummings had a big night for the Cougars, as he rushed for four touchdowns, including an electrifying 96-yard jaunt. He also had an 80-yard kick return to start the second half.
Jake Boozer ran for two TDs and passed for another, engineering the Reicher attack nicely.
Abbott 51, Avalon 6
ABBOTT — Abbott looked right at home (which it was) to start the Class 1A Div. I playoffs.
Kadyn Johnson rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns and Karsyn Johnson added another two TDs passing, as Abbott skated to the mercy-rule triumph. Kadyn Johnson also got it done defensively with 10 tackles, while Kane Klaus had 8.5 tackles and an interception for the Panthers.
