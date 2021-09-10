Centex roundup: Springtown bounces back Connally in second half, 30-29

SPRINGTOWN — In their first game since the season opener two weeks ago, the Connally Cadets gave Springtown everything it wanted.

But it wasn’t quite enough, as Springtown bounced away with a 30-29 win on Friday night. Connally (1-1) didn’t play last week after its scheduled game with La Vega was axed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Connally ISD community.

The Cadets played well enough to win this one, and built a 22-14 lead at the half. They extended the gap to 29-17 following a 69-yard, tackler-befuddling burst up the middle from sophomore Kiefer Sibley with just over seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Porcupines (3-0) didn’t go away, however. They stormed back, and eventually went ahead after Josef Yosten busted around the right end for a 7-yard TD run with 10:46 to go in the game. The ensuing PAT pushed the Porcupines to a 30-29 lead, and Connally couldn’t answer.

No. 1 Mart 31, Flatonia 0

FLATONIA — Throughout the Kevin Hoffman Era, it’s been a sound strategy for the Mart Panthers: Pound the rock on offense, pummel the opponent on defense.

Guess what? It worked again.