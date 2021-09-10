Centex roundup: Springtown bounces back Connally in second half, 30-29

SPRINGTOWN — In their first game since the season opener two weeks ago, the Connally Cadets gave Springtown everything it wanted.
But it wasn’t quite enough, as Springtown bounced away with a 30-29 win on Friday night. Connally (1-1) didn’t play last week after its scheduled game with La Vega was axed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Connally ISD community.
The Cadets played well enough to win this one, and built a 22-14 lead at the half. They extended the gap to 29-17 following a 69-yard, tackler-befuddling burst up the middle from sophomore Kiefer Sibley with just over seven minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Porcupines (3-0) didn’t go away, however. They stormed back, and eventually went ahead after Josef Yosten busted around the right end for a 7-yard TD run with 10:46 to go in the game. The ensuing PAT pushed the Porcupines to a 30-29 lead, and Connally couldn’t answer.
No. 1 Mart 31, Flatonia 0
FLATONIA — Throughout the Kevin Hoffman Era, it’s been a sound strategy for the Mart Panthers: Pound the rock on offense, pummel the opponent on defense.
Guess what? It worked again.
Mart’s righteous running game and dynamic defense helped the No. 1 Panthers flatten Flatonia to improve to 3-0 on the young season. In the first half, Robert Hickman, Trey Powell and Klyderion Campbell all ran for TDs as Mart built a 21-0 lead. Ayden Lane led the defensive charge to preserve the shutout.
Mart took to the air for its final TD, a Braylen Newton 18-yard toss to Hickman in the third quarter. The Panthers have overwhelmed their opponents by a combined score of 121-7 this season. They’ll play at Whitney next week.
No. 4 Crawford 57, Axtell 0
CRAWFORD — The fourth-ranked Pirates flashed their big-play capability in stampeding the Longhorns in a nondistrict game.
Crawford (3-0) flipped the field in a hurry all night, scoring touchdowns of 47 yards (on a Breck Chambers run), 52 yards (on a Luke Torbert pass). The Pirates had the game well in hand by halftime, up 37-0.
Chambers ran for 7-yard score late in the first half and Camron Walker dented the end zone two times on 12-yard runs in the blowout win for the Pirates. It was the first shutout of the season for Crawford, which has yielded only 12 points in three games.
Axtell dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
Rosebud-Lott 40, Stamford 14
STAMFORD — Central Texas’s leading passer Zane Zeinert racked up 355 more yards and found three different receivers for touchdowns in an impressive blowout win over Stamford.
Rosebud-Lott improved to 3-0 in its second season under head coach Brandon Hicks, and the Cougars look as though they could have their best team in years.
Zeinert connected on 18 of 32 tosses, with a long bomb of 90 yards for a TD to Breon Lewis, who finished with 107 receiving. Jamarquis Johnson had six catches for 115 yards and a score, while Jordan Landrum had five grabs for 85 yards and a TD of his own in the balanced effort. Zeinert also rushed for a TD.
Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37
PALMER — Bosqueville’s offense had it working, but it just couldn’t slow down Palmer enough to come out with the victory.
Justin Moore rushed for three touchdowns, including a 93-yarder late in the fourth quarter, and passed for another for Bosqueville (1-2). But Palmer just kept piercing the Bulldog defense with big plays of its own.
Hunter Henexson had a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter for Bosqueville that brought the Bulldogs within 28-22, but Palmer rattled off three more TDs to close the game.