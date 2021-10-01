Centex roundup: Temple won't be denied, rallies past Harker Heights, 44-34

TEMPLE — If you’re going to wrestle the District 12-6A championship trophy away from Temple, you’re going to have to really hold on.

The Harker Heights Knights couldn’t quite do that, as the Wildcats rallied from a 21-point hole to seize a key 44-34 win on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

When Re’Shaun Sanford broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter, Harker Heights (4-1, 1-1) captured a convincing 21-0 lead. Could the Knights take down the defending district champs in their own throne room?

Well, no, because Temple (3-2, 2-0) didn’t go down without a fight. The Wildcats battled back and thrice took a lead in the second half. They went up 29-28 with 9:56 to play when Reese Rumfield connected with Devan Williams on a 20-yard TD pass. Harker Heights responded with another Sanford TD run, this time from 23 yards out, to take a 34-29 edge at the 8:25 mark.

But less than a minute later, Air Force commit Samari Howard broke free on a 55-yard scoring run, and then late in the game Temple’s star defender Taurean York iced the Wildcat win by scooping up a Knight fumble and racing 76 yards for the TD.