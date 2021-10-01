Centex roundup: Temple won't be denied, rallies past Harker Heights, 44-34

TEMPLE — If you’re going to wrestle the District 12-6A championship trophy away from Temple, you’re going to have to really hold on.
The Harker Heights Knights couldn’t quite do that, as the Wildcats rallied from a 21-point hole to seize a key 44-34 win on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
When Re’Shaun Sanford broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter, Harker Heights (4-1, 1-1) captured a convincing 21-0 lead. Could the Knights take down the defending district champs in their own throne room?
Well, no, because Temple (3-2, 2-0) didn’t go down without a fight. The Wildcats battled back and thrice took a lead in the second half. They went up 29-28 with 9:56 to play when Reese Rumfield connected with Devan Williams on a 20-yard TD pass. Harker Heights responded with another Sanford TD run, this time from 23 yards out, to take a 34-29 edge at the 8:25 mark.
But less than a minute later, Air Force commit Samari Howard broke free on a 55-yard scoring run, and then late in the game Temple’s star defender Taurean York iced the Wildcat win by scooping up a Knight fumble and racing 76 yards for the TD.
One of the other highlights of the night was Temple ISD retiring the jersey of Pro Football Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene, who played his high school ball at Temple Dunbar in the pre-integration days of the 1960s.
Cameron Yoe 60, Rockdale 23
CAMERON — Ring the bell and don’t look now, but the Yoemen are making some noise.
Behind some splendid play from quarterback Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe collected a rousing victory over archrival Rockdale in the annual reunion of the “Battle of the Bell.”
Cameron improved to 65-27-2 in the classic rivalry, which dates back to 1911.
Muniz tossed three touchdown passes and scored his team’s first points on a QB keeper for Yoe (2-4, 2-0), which won its second straight blowout after four losses to open the year. Phaibian Bynaum had three TDs for Cameron on a 1-yard run, a 34-yard run and a 16-yard catch.
The Yoemen have scored a combined 130 points the past two weeks.
Academy 21, McGregor 13
McGregor made a game of it late, but couldn’t recover the onside kick it needed and fell to the visiting Bees in District 11-3A Div. I competition at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2) pulled to within 21-13 on Chad Lorenz’s 15-yard touchdown completion to Jacob Singer with less than three minutes to play. But McGregor never regained possession of the ball, and Academy (5-1, 1-1) captured the key district win.
Darieus Dixon scored McGregor’s other touchdown on a 55-yard jaunt in the first half.
Academy improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district.
No. 4 Crawford 19, Tolar 7
TOLAR — The fourth-ranked Pirates went on a rattlesnake roundup, and came away with nary a bite in their District 7-2A opener.
Crawford (5-0, 1-0) scored 19 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0. The Pirates will host Hamilton (5-1, 2-0) next week in a matchup of unbeaten district teams.
The Rattlers dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.
No. 1 Live Oak 54, Oglesby 8
OGLESBY — Live Oak’s thoroughly impressive season continued in that same direction, as the Falcons soared past previously unbeaten Oglesby team on Thursday night.
Ranked No. 1 among private school six-man teams, Live Oak (6-0) looked as sharp as ever in the mercy-rule triumph. Mason Peters threw for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 68-yard bomb to Johnathan Buras.
Carter Cheek made the most of his two carries, busting off 76 yards and a pair of TDs. Justice Ishio and Eli Herman also ran for scores for Live Oak, while Will Nicholas led the defensive charge with nine tackles.
Oglesby (5-1) came in ranked 21st in 1A Div. II by SixManFootball.com.