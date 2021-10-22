Centex roundup: Top-ranked Mart thoroughly melts Frost, 78-0

MART — Another Friday night, another blowout win.
And so it goes for the Mart Panthers.
Top-ranked Mart molly-whopped another District 10-2A challenger, as the Panthers ran all over Frost, 78-0.
Trey Powell passed for a triad of touchdowns for Mart (8-0, 3-0) and ran for another on a 3-yard scoot. Brandon Lundy scored three TDs on the night, two on passes from Powell and another on a 59-yard run late in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.
Mart’s defense made life rough for the Polar Bears (2-6, 0-3), twice coming up with interception returns for scores, courtesy of Fernando Alfaro from 25 yards out and Dominic Medlock on a 2-yard runback. The Panthers pocketed their third shutout of the season.
Mart will take on Hubbard next week in its home finale, as it pays homage to a sterling collection of seniors that includes Powell, Robert Hickman (2 TDs), Klyderion Campbell (1 TD), Kei’shawn Clater and others.
Mans. Lake Ridge 59, Waco High 13
MANSFIELD — Kennen Miller accounted for four touchdowns before halftime as Lake Ridge engulfed the Lions in a District 11-6A contest.
Lake Ridge (2-6 overall, 2-3 district) shot out to a 42-7 halftime advantage, with Miller passing for three scores and running for another.
Waco High (0-8, 0-5) ran the ball effectively, but it couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles. LaMarcus McDonald carried 17 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, while Omarion Delao picked up 100 yards on 11 carries.
The Lions return home next week to face Waxahachie.
No. 1 Aledo 65, University 14
Earlier this year, back in January, the Aledo Bearcats became the first Texas UIL program to reach 10 state championships. They still look the part 10 months later.
Aledo put up five touchdowns before the first-quarter buzzer sounded, cruising past winless University at Waco ISD Stadium.
Already trailing 34-0 after that initial quarter, University (0-8, 0-5 District 5-5A) did itself no favors when it threw a pass into the waiting arms of Aledo’s Terry Lewis II, who raced back 30 yards the other way for another TD.
Aledo moved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district with the win.
Jaylon Marshall finally broke up the shutout when he got loose on a 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but University didn’t crack the scoreboard again until late in the fourth.
Gatesville 37, Robinson 20
The Hornets survived a Rocket thrust similar to a SpaceX test, and in the process Gatesville launched itself into the thick of the playoff race in District 9-4A Div. II.
Gatesville (3-5, 1-2) looked sharp in buzzing out to a 23-6 lead. But Robinson (3-5, 1-2) wasn’t about to bow out easily, and surged back to pull within 23-20 with about six minutes to play in the game.
Gatesville had an answer, though. The Hornets responded with a 64-yard scoring drive capped off by Wesley Brown’s touchdown run, pushing the gap back to 30-20.
The Rockets got the ball back and moved to midfield, but turned it over on downs when they threw incomplete on fourth down. Then Gatesville iced the game with a late touchdown pass in the waning minutes.
Robinson faces state-ranked China Spring next week, while Gatesville will return home to welcome Connally.
Marlin 47, Kerens 0
MARLIN — Derion Gullette, one of the most prolific receivers in Central Texas, became one of Marlin’s most productive ball carriers on this night, helping the Bulldogs shut out the Bobcats in District 8-2A Div. I play.
Gullette finished off scoring drives with touchdown runs of 8, 5 and 4 yards as Marlin (5-3, 2-1) moved the ball at will. Desmond Woodson also got a chance to flash his strong arm, as he passed for a pair of early TDs, on a 31-yard strike to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and a 48-yard hookup with Trajon Butler.
Holland 21, Rosebud-Lott 13
TRAVIS — The Cougars couldn’t quite keep pace with visiting Holland in a hard-fought District 12-2A battle.
Zane Zeinert passed for 155 yards and a touchdown for Rosebud-Lott (5-4, 2-3), but was intercepted twice by the Holland (5-3, 3-1) defense. Jamarquis Johnson had a big receiving night, with five grabs for 127 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown.
Despite the loss, Rosebud-Lott remains in good position to make the playoffs, sitting in fourth place in the district standings behind Thorndale, Hearne and Holland.