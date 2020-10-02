Centex roundup: University outshoots Granbury, 46-35, for first win

Waco High led 14-7 at intermission, but Hutto erupted for 28 second-half points to send the Lions to their first loss of the season.

Hutto, a 9-2 team a year ago, got a dogged effort from quarterback Grayson Doggett, who passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns. That included TD tosses of 60 and 4 yards to Sean Davis, who finished with 118 yards.

Waco High (1-1) unveiled the talents of transfer QB Sean Mooney, and he had some big throws, none bigger than an 85-yard TD bomb to Redmond O’Neal in the first quarter. But Waco High just couldn’t keep pace with Hutto’s second-half surge, which was also aided by the running of Cyron Miller, who topped 100 yards and scored twice.

No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20

JARRELL — In switching gears to district play, China Spring didn’t switch its results.

The Cougars used a total team effort to swarm Jarrell in the District 9-4A Div. II opener and stay unbeaten on the season.