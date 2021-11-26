Centex roundup: Woodson, Marlin squash the Rattlers, 52-36

ALVARADO — Every dog has its day, and this particular set of Bulldogs is really having quite the year.
Marlin kept its storybook run going, as the Bulldogs made some dynamic big plays in stopping Tolar, 52-36, in the Class 2A Div. I regional round at Alvarado’s Charles Head Stadium on Friday.
Marlin (10-3) moves on to the fourth round for the first time since 2004, when the Bulldogs lost to Jasper in the regional final. This time Marlin will meet Central Texas foe Crawford, with the winner advancing on to the state semifinals. The Rattlers close out their season at 10-3.
Desmond Woodson kept the Marlin offense clicking all night, as the Bulldog quarterback chucked six touchdown passes, covering 62, 84, 30, 9, 48 and 30 yards. Each of the last four of those TD tosses went to Trajon Butler. Derion Gullette and Zha’mauryon Lofton scored two touchdowns apiece, both hitting paydirt on a reception and a run.
Tolar didn’t go down quietly. The Rattlers trailed 28-14 at the half, but twice pulled to within a touchdown in the second half. Peyton Brown scored on a 5-yard run for Tolar with about five minutes to go, and Wyatt Jones’ extra point brought the score to 34-28, Marlin.
But the Bulldogs were far from through. On the ensuing possession, Woodson found Butler on a 48-yard scoring strike, and that separation was all the Bulldogs needed. Woodson and Butler teamed up for one more TD on a 30-yard hookup, and Lofton iced the win with a 54-yard TD run with two minutes to play.
No. 1 Franklin 60, Riesel 0
BELTON — The No. 1-ranked, unbeaten Lions ushered upstart Riesel to the exit with a convincing Class 3A Div. II regional win.
The Indians wrap up their first season under head coach Tyler Crow at 7-5, with their first trip to the third round since 2018. Franklin (13-0), meanwhile, moves on to the regional final to meet the Poth-Tidehaven winner.
The Lions came out humming, and when Marcus Wade hooked up with Bryson Washington on a 52-yard pitch and catch near the end of the first quarter, they stretched their lead to a comfortable 29-0.
Riesel struggled to move the ball against Franklin’s feisty defense and suffered its first shutout loss of the season.
No. 3 Abbott 74, Coolidge 27
MEXIA — The Panthers moved another step closer to Jerryworld as they swallowed up the Yellow Jackets in the Region III-1A Div. I final at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium.
Abbott (13-0) moves on to the 1A state semifinals, awaiting the winner of Saturday’s game between May and Water Valley. Coolidge closes out its season with an 8-5 record.
This one, of course, marked a rematch between district opponents. Abbott won the first matchup, 53-8, and though Coolidge managed to put up some more points the second time around, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow down the Panthers and get the stops they needed to keep pace.
Robert Munoz had another monster effort running the ball for Abbott, including three second-half touchdown runs. The last one, a 2-yarder, clinched the mercy-rule triumph for the Panthers.
Isaiah Singleton also showed some great moves for Abbott, and had TD runs of 76 and 61 yards in the first half as Abbott built a 46-20 lead by the break.
No. 1 Live Oak 54, Lucas Christian 32
KEENE — You don’t get to state without overcoming some adversity along the way. Doesn’t matter if it’s public school or private, 11-man or six-man.
Live Oak (13-0) fought through its share of it this week and came out stronger than ever, as the Falcons dispatched Lucas Christian in the TAPPS Div. II six-man state semifinals. The No. 1-ranked Falcons will meet Marble Falls Faith for the state title at noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.
Live Oak’s win was made all the more impressive by the fact that several players were involved in a recent ATV accident. Falcons coach Brice Helton said that the team’s No. 2 running back Eli Herman suffered a compound leg fracture in that wreck, ending his season.
“Then you throw a holiday week in on top of that, there was a lot going on with the mental side,” Helton said. “Three of the guys had to lift the ATV off of Eli. … There’s a lot of trauma involved with that, a lot of what ifs. But we were able to huddle up and pull together and get out of there with an ugly win.”
Helton said that Justice Ishio and Will Nicholas led Live Oak’s productive rushing attack against Lucas (11-1). Nicholas, one of the team’s top defenders who is normally deeper in the ball-carrying rotation, picked up much of the slack with Herman out.
Herman was able to attend Friday's game and cheer his teammates on, which Helton said offered an emotional lift.
Live Oak is gunning for its fifth state championship, after previous titles in 2011, ’13, ’16 and ’17.