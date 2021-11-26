Centex roundup: Woodson, Marlin squash the Rattlers, 52-36

ALVARADO — Every dog has its day, and this particular set of Bulldogs is really having quite the year.

Marlin kept its storybook run going, as the Bulldogs made some dynamic big plays in stopping Tolar, 52-36, in the Class 2A Div. I regional round at Alvarado’s Charles Head Stadium on Friday.

Marlin (10-3) moves on to the fourth round for the first time since 2004, when the Bulldogs lost to Jasper in the regional final. This time Marlin will meet Central Texas foe Crawford, with the winner advancing on to the state semifinals. The Rattlers close out their season at 10-3.

Desmond Woodson kept the Marlin offense clicking all night, as the Bulldog quarterback chucked six touchdown passes, covering 62, 84, 30, 9, 48 and 30 yards. Each of the last four of those TD tosses went to Trajon Butler. Derion Gullette and Zha’mauryon Lofton scored two touchdowns apiece, both hitting paydirt on a reception and a run.

Tolar didn’t go down quietly. The Rattlers trailed 28-14 at the half, but twice pulled to within a touchdown in the second half. Peyton Brown scored on a 5-yard run for Tolar with about five minutes to go, and Wyatt Jones’ extra point brought the score to 34-28, Marlin.