Centex runners cresting toward regional hill

Among the teams competing in the Region III-3A meet will be McGregor, West and Fairfield on the boys’ side and McGregor, Lorena and Fairfield in the girls’ division. West’s Makayla Pavelka should be one of the favorites to advance in that latter meet as an individual. The Lady Trojan junior won the District 17-3A title with a two-mile time of 12:13.20 last time out.

The Lorena girls will be trying to reach the state meet for the second straight year after a breakthrough 2019 campaign which saw them get to that stage for the first time in school history. The girls’ race for 3A in Huntsville is slated for 9 a.m. Monday, while the boys will follow at 9:30.

Crawford’s boys and girls both qualified for the Region III-2A meet, which is scheduled for Tuesday. They’ll be joined by the Rapoport boys, the Dawson boys, the Moody girls, the Axtell girls and the Dawson girls, among various individual qualifiers.

Robinson senior Alex Speer finished fifth at the state cross country meet in 2019, and he’s on a quest to get back and climb higher on the medal stand. He’ll be joined at the Region III-4A meet by his Rocket teammates, as they won the District 18-4A title on Oct. 28 in Gatesville.

The Robinson girls made it a clean sweep of the district team titles and will also compete at regionals, along with the China Spring boys and girls. Meanwhile, Hillsboro’s boys will compete at the Region II-4A meet in Dallas. Hillsboro placed fifth in the 4A team standings at state last year.

