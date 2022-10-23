Centex runners ready to toe starting line for regional meets

For dozens of Central Texas athletes, the gun will fire on another race on Monday or Tuesday of this week. But they’re also hoping they don’t reach the season’s finish line quite yet.

It’s time for the UIL regional cross country meets.

Many of the area’s top runners sewed up their spots at regionals earlier this month at their respective district meets. Now they’ll try to lock down spots for the upcoming UIL State Cross Country Championships, will be held Nov. 4-5 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on advancing teams at each of the respective four regional meets will qualify for state.

Midway’s boys will be among the teams looking to punch their state ticket. The Panthers claimed the District 12-6A title on Oct. 14 in Pflugerville, and they’ll try to ride that momentum into a strong showing at the Region II-6A meet on Monday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. On the girls’ side, Midway’s Alexis Long and Megan Bell qualified as individuals for Monday’s regional race.

Though he may be a blur, another runner to keep an eye on this week is Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez. The Hornets’ senior has won four of his five races this year — he also placed sixth at the Round Rock McNeil meet against mostly 6A runners — and should be one of the runners to beat at the Region III-4A meet on Monday in Huntsville. Martinez finished eighth at the state meet last year, but has lowered his times significantly this season.

Huntsville's Kate Barr Ross Park will also be the site for several other Region III meets in other classifications involving Centex runners.