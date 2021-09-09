Centex runners set hot pace at Hewitt Kiwanis meet

With temperatures on Thursday morning in the upper 70s, it felt downright comfortable for a while. That didn’t stop the best runners in Central Texas from pushing their bodies to the point of discomfort.
Hundreds of area standouts descended on the Heart O’Texas Soccer Complex for the Hewitt Kiwanis Midway Invitational. It annually shapes up as one of the busiest and most competitive high school cross country meets in the region, and once again the leading runners set a hot pace.
While Killeen Ellison’s lanky Aaron Crittenden breezed down the home stretch to win the boys’ varsity 5A/6A race, the conflict for the second-place silver medal came down to a side-by-side wrestling match. Midway junior Reeve Tarter and Belton’s Zachary Dennison battled neck and neck for much of the final 400 meters, but Tarter dug deep for a strong finishing kick to push ahead of Dennison for second.
Crittenden’s winning time was 15:19.3. Tarter came in at a personal-best 15:43.2 in the 4,850-meter race, while Dennison, who sported a full beard rarely seen in the high school ranks, clocked 15:45.1 for third.
“That Belton dude (Dennison) out there, he has mad respect from me, and he’s pushed me a lot,” said Tarter, a regional qualifier last fall. “He beat me last year and the year before that, and this year with the home crowd, home turf, a lot of people showed out, and the crowd definitely helped at the end.”
Granted, it’s not easy to find that kick when you’ve already traveled three miles and your legs feel like jelly. At that point, it’s all between the ears, Tarter said.
“I did not want to push,” Tarter said. “But I just felt some adrenaline, more than usual, at the end. So I decided to push it, see if I could beat him. … The last 400 meters is all mental.”
Belton may not have won the individual title in that race, but the Tigers did claim the team championship with a winning score of 38 points. Ellison (67), A&M Consolidated (73), Midway (81) and Waco High (135) rounded out the top five.
Lake Belton remains a fresh face on the area high school scene, but the Broncos are proving to be a thoroughbred in a variety of sports. They powered to the girls’ 1A-4A team title, led by sophomore Macey Weber, who zipped to a two-mile time of 13:00.6. La Vega’s Chloe McLellan executed her race plan well for a second-place showing of 13:10.8.
In the team standings in that 1A-4A race, Hamilton grabbed second behind Lake Belton, followed by Palestine, Lake Belton’s “B” team and Hillsboro.
The 1A-4A boys’ race, which actually played out simultaneously as the 5A/6A race but was scored separately, featured one of the better fights to the finish line. Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez held off Eagle Christian Academy’s Maximus Austin for the win, as Martinez completed the three-mile course in a time of 16:04.7 while Austin came in at 16:08.1. Austin was a state qualifier for University High last year before transferring to ECA, where he figures to be a top contender for a TAPPS state title in 2021.
Hamilton scored 64 points to win the 1A-4A boys’ team title, followed by Hillsboro (87), Palestine (102), Riesel (127) and Robinson (143).
Harker Heights’ Ella Perry casts a more diminutive shadow than many of her running rivals, but she made some big strides in winning the 5A/6A varsity girls’ race. Perry left the field behind in winning in a three-mile time of 18:19.3. Belton’s Olivia Brillhart took second at 18:33.7.
Robinson and Gatesville both stepped up a class to compete in that race, despite their status as 4A schools. And they acquitted themselves well, as Robinson placed two runners in the top 10 — Rachael Hartley in fifth at 19:04.5 and Lexi Schwartz in eighth at 19:53.8. Gatesville’s Vania Martinez also tallied a top-10 finish in seventh in a time of 19:17.
Waco High’s Anne Snider placed sixth in that race at 19:16.9. Host Midway was paced by Anna Posey in 12th.
Belton won the team title with 48 points, while Harker Heights (65), Ellison (89), Midway (100) and Robinson (119) comprised the rest of the top five.
Most area UIL teams have three to four more meets on their schedules before district meets roll around in mid-October.