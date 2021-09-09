Centex runners set hot pace at Hewitt Kiwanis meet

Granted, it’s not easy to find that kick when you’ve already traveled three miles and your legs feel like jelly. At that point, it’s all between the ears, Tarter said.

“I did not want to push,” Tarter said. “But I just felt some adrenaline, more than usual, at the end. So I decided to push it, see if I could beat him. … The last 400 meters is all mental.”

Belton may not have won the individual title in that race, but the Tigers did claim the team championship with a winning score of 38 points. Ellison (67), A&M Consolidated (73), Midway (81) and Waco High (135) rounded out the top five.

Lake Belton remains a fresh face on the area high school scene, but the Broncos are proving to be a thoroughbred in a variety of sports. They powered to the girls’ 1A-4A team title, led by sophomore Macey Weber, who zipped to a two-mile time of 13:00.6. La Vega’s Chloe McLellan executed her race plan well for a second-place showing of 13:10.8.

In the team standings in that 1A-4A race, Hamilton grabbed second behind Lake Belton, followed by Palestine, Lake Belton’s “B” team and Hillsboro.